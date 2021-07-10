Man With Knife Seen Running Near Scene of London Funfair Stabbing - Video

A man armed with a large bladed weapon was caught on camera as he was running through a crowded park in London.
According to The Sun, the video was filmed at a funfair on Friday night, where a teenager ended up being stabbed.
In the video, the blade-wielding man clad in black and wearing white sneakers can be seen running, with some bystanders apparently trying to chase after him while a woman (possibly the person who was recording the video) shouts "Run away!"
A teenager is in hospital with serious injuries after he was stabbed at a funfair in Oak Hill Park in #Barnet, north-London.— London 999 (@999London) July 9, 2021
Met Police say at 8:34pm they were called to Parkside Gardens to reports of a group of males fighting.
The boy’s condition is not yet known.
The cops reportedly arrived at the scene in response to reports about "a group of men fighting". Upon the officers arrival, they discovered a teenager with stab wounds; several other young people fled the scene.
The stabbing victim has since been taken to hospital, the newspaper notes, while MyLondon reports that Met police has launched a manhunt.
Also on Friday, a passenger on a subway train in London was stabbed by a person whom MyLondon describes as a "machete-wielding maniac".
