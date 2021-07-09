Merkel & Johnson Could Discuss UK-EU Travel Ban During Chequers Meeting

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has reportedly been considering to uphold a ban against British travellers due to concerns about the Delta coronavirus variant.

The Times reported the intention of the German leader to name Britain a “country of concern” and curb the incoming flow of travellers from the UK to the European Union.

Meanwhile, Britain has announced the lifting of self-isolation requirement for double-vaccinated travellers incoming from countries on UK’s “amber list” starting 19 July.

“People covered by the amber list rules, who have been fully vaccinated with an NHS vaccine, will not need to quarantine on arrival in England or take a COVID-19 test on day 8,” Boris Johnson’s government has decided.

Following the announcement, airline carriers have reported a rapid surge in ticket purchases, with Easyjet reporting an increase by 400% to amber-list destinations.

Britain is getting ready to lift Covid-19 restrictions end of July, which has been criticised by the opposition in Westminster, who claim the risk is too high. Concerns with the spread of the Delta variant have been rife amid the leadership of the Labour Party in the UK.

Angela Merkel reportedly shares these concerns and wants to further discuss possible travel restrictions with senior European and national officials. Greece, Spain, Cyprus, Malta and Portugal are said to oppose Germany’s proposals.

The EU is gradually lifting the travel restrictions at the external borders for residents of the third countries, which now include Canada, Saudi Arabia and China (subject to confirmation of reciprocity).

Merkel will visit Johnson at the PM’s country house at Chequers next week, where extended discussions are set to take place.