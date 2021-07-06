Register
14:11 GMT06 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Waleed (3L), 29, a Kuwaiti migrant, stands with other migrants onboard the DHB Dauntless tug boat as they are brought to shore by the UK Border Force after illegally crossing the English Channel from France on a dinghy on September 11, 2020, in the marina at Dover, on the south coast of England

    Priti Patel Touts New Bill to Change UK's 'Broken Asylum System'

    © AFP 2021 / BEN STANSALL
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/06/1083318843_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_eafaa9a878b31ba59f412bf678688cc8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202107061083319456-priti-patel-touts-new-bill-to-change-uks-broken-asylum-system/

    Over the past six months, more than 4,000 people have been prevented from crossing the English Channel and reaching Britain as the UK government tries to resolve illegal migration-related issues.

    The UK Home Office has touted new legislation that will pave the way for creating offshore centres for asylum seekers and lodging criminal charges against migrants "knowingly" arriving in Britain without permission.

    The Nationality and Borders bill was described as containing "the most radical changes to the broken asylum system in decades", and are expected to make it harder for those who enter the UK illegally to stay in the country. The document is due to be presented in the immediate future.

    Home Secretary Priti Patel underscored that it was part of her mission to crack down on criminals involved in people-smuggling across the British Channel and who may face tougher sentencing, up to life imprisonment, under the new law.

    © REUTERS / JESSICA TAYLOR
    Parliament session at the House of Commons in London
    "For too long, our broken asylum system has lined the pockets of the vile criminal gangs who cheat the system. This isn't fair to the vulnerable people who need protection or the British public who pay for it. It's time to act", Patel said on Monday.

    She called the new legislation a document that "delivers on what the British people have voted for time and time again – for the UK to take full control of its borders".  

    The home secretary added that the bill "paves the way for a fair but firm system that will break the business model of the gangs that facilitate dangerous and illegal journeys to the UK while speeding up the removal of those with no right to be here".

    Briton Have Had Enough of Illegal Migration, Patel Says

    The remarks come a few days after Patel focused on the issue in an article published by The Sunday Expess, in which she pointed out that the British people "have simply had enough of illegal migration" and the abuse of the British asylum system.

    "The government will address the challenge of illegal migration for the first time in over two decades through comprehensive reform of our asylum system", Patel wrote, pledging that the Nationality and Borders bill will be introduced before the end of next week.

    She praised the document as "the change" London needs in order to "fix the UK's broken asylum system".

    British Border Force staff bring migrants into Dover harbour, in Dover, Britain, June 6, 2021
    © REUTERS / PAUL CHILDS
    British Border Force staff bring migrants into Dover harbour, in Dover, Britain, June 6, 2021

    Enver Solomon, chief executive of the Refugee Council, one of the leading charities working with migrants in the UK, has meanwhile remained downbeat about the new bill's potential effectiveness, accusing the government of "choosing to not only turn away those in need of safety but also treat them as criminals".

    "This anti-refugee bill will drive an already inefficient and ineffective system into disarray with even worse delays and far greater expense", Solomon said.

    He was echoed by British Red Cross CEO Mike Adamson, who said his organisation is concerned that the support of asylum seekers will depend "on how they entered the country, rather than the dangers they face".

    A group of people, thought to be migrants wait on a Border Force rib to come ashore at Dover marina in Kent, England after a small boat incident in the English Channel, Tuesday Sept. 22, 2020.
    © AP Photo / Gareth Fuller
    Illegal Rescue? UK Border Force Secretly Picked Up Channel Migrants in French Waters, Report Says
    "As MPs begin to work on the bill, we urge them to remember that behind a term like 'refugee' or 'asylum seeker' is a person who simply wants to live safely, have the chance to rebuild their life, and contribute to communities", Adamson stressed.

    Almost 6,000 migrants are estimated to have crossed the English Channel in the first six months of 2021, trying to enter the UK, according to reports.

    Last year, at least 8,400 refugees made the crossing into Britain, a drastic increase compared to 2019, when just 1,844 asylum seekers arrived in the country.

    Related:

    Boat With Illegal Migrants Lands Near UK's Dover Before Being Detained by Border Police - Video
    Rigorous Age Checks On 'Child' Migrants Will Be Part Of Priti Patel’s Change To UK Asylum System
    UK Home Secretary Patel Urges Social Media to Delete Posts 'Glamourising' Migrants Crossing Channel
    Tags:
    government, asylum seekers, refugees, migrants, bill, UK Home Office, Priti Patel, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A cake is pictured during a picnic protest marking Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's 50th Birthday, on Parliament Square in London, Britain, 3 July 2021.
    Activists Hold Picnic in London to Celebrate Julian Assange’s 50th Birthday
    Time-Out Rudy
    Time-Out Rudy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse