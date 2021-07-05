Register
15:20 GMT05 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Hancock Reportedly Asked to Be Called 'Minister of Hugs' Days Before Hugging Video Ended His Career

    © AP Photo / Frank Augstein
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/10/1083163159_0:0:2976:1674_1200x675_80_0_0_8acc51a947032ec5af352d7ba0e686a6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202107051083311856-hancock-reportedly-asked-to-be-called-minister-of-hugs-days-before-hugging-video-ended-his-career/

    The former British health secretary and his aide (both married) were caught hugging and kissing on security footage in June. The subsequent scandal forced the minister to leave office, while the couple has reportedly moved in together, leaving their families.

    Ex-Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who had to resign last month due to an exposed love affair and breach of social distancing rules, may be far from the end of his troubles. The Mail on Sunday revealed that Hancock had asked people "call me the Minister for Hugs", just a few weeks before his career was hit by the media scandal.

    Hancock made the awkward joke on 17 May, as he was preparing for an interview on the loosening of coronavirus restrictions - including permission for "cautious cuddles" in England.

    "I was working on a show on which Matt Hancock was one of the guests. He was the only one of the eight people there who wasn't wearing a mask at any time..." a source told the Mail on Sunday. "There had just been some relaxation in the rules and, at one point, he jokingly told everyone to call him the Minister of Hugs. That really makes me cringe now".
    Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock smiles during a television interview as his aide Gina Coladangelo looks on, outside BBC's Broadcasting House in London
    © REUTERS / TOM NICHOLSON
    Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock smiles during a television interview as his aide Gina Coladangelo looks on, outside BBC's Broadcasting House in London
    "She was always around Matt and in his meetings. Every time I saw her, she was well dressed. I thought, 'This is a woman who looks after herself'", the newspaper cited another source as saying.

    The report also suggested that the minister's romantic interest, Gina Coladangelo, was at his side when Hancock threw a party with drinks at the Department of Health back in July 2019. This raises even more questions about how precisely Coladangelo received a £15,000-a-year role as a non-executive director last year, considering the fact that the couple claimed their special connection started not very long ago.

    The Department of Health, however, declined to comment on the 2019 event, so it remains unclear if she was at the party, and if she was, whether she was there as a personal guest of the health secretary.

    Since the eruption of the scandal, Hancock has not only left his position, but also his wife of 15 years Martha, while Gina Coladangelo left her millionaire husband Oliver Tress. The couple has reportedly moved in together, saying that the romance was not a fluke, but a serious decision.

     

    Tags:
    hugs, resignation, United Kingdom, Matt Hancock
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A cake is pictured during a picnic protest marking Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's 50th Birthday, on Parliament Square in London, Britain, 3 July 2021.
    Activists Hold Picnic in London to Celebrate Julian Assange’s 50th Birthday
    Time-Out Rudy
    Time-Out Rudy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse