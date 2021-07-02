UK Labour Party Wins Batley and Spen By-Election

UK Labour candidate Kim Leadbeater won the Batley and Spen by-election, holding on to her West Yorkshire seat.
“I'm absolutely delighted that the people of Batley and Spen have rejected division and they've voted for hope," Kim Leadbeater
said.
Labour won 13,296 votes, narrowly defeating the Tories, who received 12,973.
UK Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer congratulated Kim Leadbeater after her election win.
Fantastic result for the brilliant and brave @KimLeadbeater.— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) July 2, 2021
Kim ran a positive campaign of hope, in the face of division.
She will be an outstanding Labour MP for Batley and Spen.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
