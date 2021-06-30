GAP Says Will Close All Stores in UK, Ireland, Switch to Online Only

American fashion retailer GAP announced on Wednesday that it has decided to close its stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, switching to an online-only market in the region.
"Due to market dynamics in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, we shared with our team today that we are proposing to close all company-operated Gap Specialty and Gap Outlet stores in the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland in a phased manner from the end of August through the end of September 2021", GAP said in a statement.
The brand marked the growth of the e-commerce business and said it wants "to meet our customers where they are shopping".
GAP has been operating in the United Kingdom since 1987, and in the Republic of Ireland since 2006. The company outlined that it is "keen to maintain our presence in these markets".
"We are thoughtfully moving through the consultation process with our European team, and we will provide support and transition assistance for our colleagues as we look to wind down stores", the brand said.
There are 81 GAP stores in the UK and Ireland, including brands like the Banana Republic and Old Navy. Across the world, the fashion retailer has over 460 stores in some 40 countries.
