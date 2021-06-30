Register
19:04 GMT30 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Four in Ten Labour Members Want Starmer Out if Party Loses Third By-Election, Poll Shows

    © REUTERS / UK PARLIAMENT/JESSICA TAYLOR
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/1e/1083276760_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_b3764a4955a057dc1c85fb53ca2462c8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202106301083276974-four-in-ten-labour-members-want-starmer-out-if-party-loses-third-by-election/

    Conservative candidate Ryan Stephenson is odds-on favourite to win the seat — prompting accusations from Labour that expelled former Labour MP Galloway was helping the Tories win by taking votes from Labour.

    Almost half of opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer's own party members think he should quit if Labour loses a by-election in West Yorkshire.

    A YouGov poll for Sky News found 41% of Labour members said Starmer should be replaced if the party's candidate Kim Leadbeater loses the Batley and Spen seat outside Leeds on Thursday, compared to 48% who thought he should soldier on.

    Even if Labour holds the seat — as is looking increasingly unlikely — a third of members thought the leader should step down.

    Workers’ Party of Britain candidate George Galloway hailed the poll as just another another reason to vote for him.

    © REUTERS / UK PARLIAMENT/JESSICA TAYLOR
    Starmer Faces Challenges From Left and Right if Tories Take Batley and Spen — Reports
    ​Labour members were clearly pessimistic, with almost two-thirds believing Labour would lose the next general election to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives.

    An overwhelming 69 per cent of members said they thought Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham would be the best candidate for a new leader — even though he is not an MP and therefore disqualified.

    Burnham finished second in the 2015 leadership election, winning the support of a fifth of party members compared to Jeremy Corbyn's 60%.

    Odds Against Labour Win

    Meanwhile, The Guardian reported that senior Labour party figures believed Leadbeater — the only hopeful shortlisted in the party's selection process despite only joining weeks earlier — stood "only a 5% to 10%" chance of winning.

    “At the beginning, I would have said it was not like Hartlepool," said one Labour MP who had travelled up to the seat to canvass for Leadbeater. "Now, I’ve changed my mind – I think we’re going to lose it.”

    “Everyone will be watching Batley and Spen,” said another backbencher, who added that a defeat for Labour would mean “there’s potentially another 20-50 seats across the north that we are going to lose”.

    ADNAN ABIDI
    Labour Alienates UK Indian Voters With Anti-Modi By-Election Pamphlet
    Shadow sports minister Alison McGovern tried to disassociate Starmer from the looming disaster. 

    “If we manage to pull off a miracle then it will be because of Kim: she’s just a great person,” McGovern said. “whatever happens, of course we have got to argue for Keir to be the prime minister, and we have got to argue for Labour to be the government: that’s on us. But that’s not because of a byelection, it’s due to having lost in 2019 and really needing to win.”

    Conservative candidate Ryan Stephenson is odds-on favourite to win the seat — prompting accusations from Labour that expelled former Labour MP Galloway, who represented nearby Bradford West for the Respect Party from 2012 to 2015, was helping the Tories win by taking votes from Labour.

    But the only poll published so far indicates both Galloway and Stephenson are benefitting from decisions by popular local independent candidate Paul Halloran and the UK Independence Party not to stand. Galloway insists he is snapping at the Tory's heals and will push Leadbeater into third place.

    Galloway twice accused the BBC’s Martine Croxall of turning an interview with him on Tuesday into a “party political broadcast” for the Labour Party when she repeated those claims, asking if this was “Labour TV or the BBC?”

    Related:

    Party of the WOKE-rs? Labour Snubs Core Vote, Claiming Poor Whites are ‘Privileged’
    Labour HQ Purge Means Blairites Back in Control, Party Source Says
    ‘Dogwhistle Racism’: Labour Faces Backlash for Pandering to Muslim Voters With Modi-Johnson Leaflets
    Tags:
    UK Independence Party (UKIP), UK Labour Party, The Guardian, Sky News, by-election, Andy Burnham, Keir Starmer
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A life-size cardboard cutout of Britney Spears is seen as fans and supporters gather outside the County Courthouse in Los Angeles, California on June 23, 2021, during a scheduled hearing in Spears' conservatorship case.
    'I Just Want My Life Back': Court Hearing on Britney Spears' Conservatorship
    Time-Out Rudy
    Time-Out Rudy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse