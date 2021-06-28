Major Fire and Explosions at London’s Elephant and Castle — Video

A major fire has broken out at London's Elephant and Castle tube station with video showing violent explosions.
Videos posted on twitter showed a ball of fire belching from the entrance to a building on the large site in the south London borough of Southwark.
Others showed a huge cloud of thick black smoke rising from the London Underground tracks and platforms beside a tower block.
The London Fire Brigade said ten engines and some seventy firefighters were battling the inferno, and urged residents to stay clear.
Police ushered pedestrians away from the blaze. The local Southwark branch of the Metropolitan Police said the incident was "not believed to be terror related".
The nearby Southwark Playhouse theatre offered its premises as a refuge for those fleeing the blaze.
Early reports suggested the fire had started in a car repair garage under a railway arch. The Fire Brigade confirmed that three premises under arches were "completely alight" along with four cars and a telephone box. No reports on casualties were immediately available.
