UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock Resigns After Breaking Rules With Affair

UK Health Minister Matt Hancock has resigned.
Downing Street published Hancock's resignation letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
🚨🚨 | BREAKING: Matt Hancock resignation letter to PM pic.twitter.com/5Lc2niuRoC— Politics For All (@PoliticsForAlI) June 26, 2021
Earlier in the day, The Sun released footage showing Hancock embracing and kissing his aide Gina Coladangelo. The video is reportedly from the Department of Health’s London HQ during office hours last month.
Hancock has been under immense pressure to resign recently. First, he was "targeted" by former top Downing Street aide, Dominic Cummings, who accused Hancock of "criminal, disgraceful behaviour" at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Cummings also claimed that PM Johnson called Hancock "hopeless" over his handling of the first wave of the pandemic. And the latest leaked video of him kissing his aide turned out to be the last straw, with many lawmakers and members of the public calling him a "hypocrite" who ardently urged people to observe social distancing while breaking the rule himself.
Meanwhile, BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg tweeted that Coladangelo has also quitted her post.
Gina Coladangelo is leaving her role at the Department of Health— Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) June 26, 2021
