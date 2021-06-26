UK Health Minister Matt Hancock Resigns After Breaking Rules With Affair

UK Health Minister Matt Hancock has resigned.
Downing Street published Hancock's resignation letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
🚨🚨 | BREAKING: Matt Hancock resignation letter to PM pic.twitter.com/5Lc2niuRoC— Politics For All (@PoliticsForAlI) June 26, 2021
This comes after earlier in the day, the Sun released footage showing Hancock embracing and kissing his aide Gina Coladangelo. The video is claimed to be from the Department of Health’s London HQ during office hours last month.
