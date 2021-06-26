Steamy Affair or 'Staged Nonsense'? Netizens Cringe at Video of Matt Hancock Appearing to Snog Aide

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock admitted to breaking COVID-19-prompted social distancing guidance after pictures of the married father-of-three showing him kissing his aide Gina Coladangelo were published in a newspaper.

Married Matt Hancock has been caught on camera appearing to be locked in a steamy embrace and smooching his aide Gina Coladangelo. The footage, released by The Sun, is claimed to be from the Department of Health’s London HQ during office hours last month.

Images seem to show the UK Health Secretary peeking out the door, to check that no one is heading for his office, after which he moves to kiss Coladangelo, a friend of his dating back to when they worked on a student radio station at Oxford University.

​Netizens had a field-day with the footage, reveling in a meme-fest.

Halfcock got moves...... — Nick Price 🗣️🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@nikkiboy180) June 25, 2021

The pictures were bad enough.. I think I need therapy — AMadden (@AMaddenMUA) June 25, 2021

​Others, however, seriously took offence, slamming the minister for his “sleazy affair” on taxpayer time.

If Boris doesn't sack him, the Tories are finished — gardener (@gardener80) June 25, 2021

We don't pay our taxes for him to have his sleazy affairs in work time — Sky (@Sky48115666) June 25, 2021

​But a majority on social media believed the scene seemed “staged”.

Bad acting - staged nonsense so Hancock can get the chop for shagging about and NOT for condemning thousands of old people to die. — It'sAllReallyChummy!!! (@Jay9185) June 26, 2021

He's still inept and corrupt! He's not denied it either..so why would you apologise for a fake video? — LostApple53 (@LApple53) June 26, 2021

That's not how people having a steamy affair behave

That's not how cctv moves — Dublin Diver (@Scrm101) June 26, 2021

If it's supposed to be cctv (wall-mounted presumably), why's the camera moving? Plus he looks like he's looking for an "X" on te floor to know where to stand.



It DOES look dodgy. @JoeBlob20 , thoughts? — Scott Jackson III. Alert:I block terminally stupid (@ScottJa93317027) June 25, 2021

If this was genuine it would have a D notice slapped on it. The twitter cops would have taken it down as well. They censor honest scientific opinion that doesn't fit the government narrative but allow something like this. Its a trick, a mind game, get ready for what's coming. — Annie 🇬🇧I never wear a mask, I wear a smile 😸 (@TieBoxer) June 26, 2021

​Gina Coladangelo, married to husband Oliver Tress, founder of high-end homeware store Oliver Bonas, was appointed non-executive director of the Department of Health last September.

The minute-long CCTV video of the COVID-19-defying close encounter, as well as a photograph of the Health Secretary and his purported mistress tucking into a meal at a west London restaurant on 23 May, were released by The Sun.

“Our group were the last big table left. As another table got up I saw Matt Hancock with a woman I assumed was his wife. They were pretty flirty and over-friendly — a bit too close for it to be a business meeting. I thought he was just winding down after a long week. But I had no idea it wasn’t his wife,” a diner was quoted by The Sun as saying.

Earlier, the outlet had posted a photo of the encounter, dated 6 May, triggering a social media feeding frenzy.

The publication cited a Whitehall source as saying that it was “shocking that Mr. Hancock was having an affair in the middle of a pandemic with an adviser and friend he used public money to hire”.

The husband of 15 years and father of three children who had been relentless in telling his fellow countrymen to keep socially distanced from each other amid the pandemic was immediately branded a “hypocrite”.

On 16 May, when indoor hugging still banned as part of the guidance, Hancock had warned:

“We should all be careful. We all know the risks. Of course there are people who have been yearning to have some physical contact. You should do that carefully. If you’ve had both jabs more than two weeks ago, that’s much safer.”

Sky News quoted him as saying he hoped to hug his father after some restrictions were lifted on 17 May, adding: “We’ll probably do it outside and keep the ventilation going.”

A friend of the Health Secretary was quoted by The Sun as saying: “He has no comment on personal matters. No rules have been broken.”

© REUTERS / Steve Reigate Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock meets with NHS staff during a visit to Chelsea and Westminster hospital in London, Britain June 17, 2021.

Hancock, who has been mercilessly mocked on social media since the adultery scandal broke, apologised for “breaching social distance guidance in these circumstances”.

“I have let people down and am very sorry," Hancock said in a statement on Friday, adding that he would be grateful for “privacy for my family on this personal matter".

Labour's Emily Thornberry, the shadow international trade secretary, denounced Hancock's actions as displaying "an arrogance that they believe they're above the law". Liberal Democrats also urged the Health Secretary to resign.

However, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he continues to have “full confidence” in Matt Hancock, after accepting his apology, and considered the matter “closed”.

The revelations in The Sun come after former No 10 adviser Dominic Cummings dropped a barrage of accusations targeting Hancock, claiming that Boris Johnson branded the minister “hopeless” during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.