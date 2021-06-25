'Grab a Jab' Centres in England to Fast-Track Westminster's Mass Vaccination Effort

New emerging COVID-19 variants are more likely to cause less trouble to those who have been vaccinated, according to medical experts, urging Brits to ensure they are adequately protected.

Britain has reported on Friday 35,204 new cases of the Delta coronavirus variant, which is reportedly highly transmissible and associated with higher risk of hospitalisation.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), 70% of new SARS-CoV-2 infections are projected to be due to the Delta variant in the EU/EEA by early August and 90% of infections by the end of August.

From this weekend, many vaccination sites are offering drop-in #NHSCOVIDVaccine appointments.



​Public Health England has also warned that his variant now comprises 96% of sequenced cases.

However, Covid-19 vaccines still provide effective protection against risk of hospitalisation.

The UK government will open drop-in vaccination centres this weekend, with adults in England being able to "grab a jab" without booking an appointment.

“We are throwing open the doors of hundreds of vaccine centres across the country this weekend so anyone can just show up,” Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock said.

He added that “our vaccines” proved effective in protecting against the Delta variant.

Vaccination sites will include the home of Newcastle Eagles Basketball, Watford’s Vicarage Road, Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium and Edgbaston cricket ground.

Vaccination buses in Dudley, Colchester, Ipswich and others will offer transportation for the public.

In the latest COVID-19 updates, PHE said it had designated a new variant, Lambda, with six cases detected between Feb. 23 and June 7 - of whom five had travelled overseas.