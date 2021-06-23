UK National Park Officials Left Embarrassed After Inviting Visitors to 'Sex Area' in Facebook Post

Facebook’s translation software left officials at Snowdonia National Park in Wales red-faced after mistranslating some Welsh into English in a Facebook post that mentioned the area's mysterious “sex area."
Unfortunately (for some), it had nothing to do with an orgy invitation or "dogging" site – the post in Welsh asked social media users if they intended “to visit Ogwen Valley sometime." However, Facebook’s automatic translation tool translated the Welsh word “rhyw” (some) incorrectly, causing the gaffe.
Snowdonia officials rushed to apologise when they noticed the mistake:
“Oh dear! Seems that the Facebook translate version has come up with something a bit different to the original Welsh version!,” they wrote alongside shocked emojis. “Apologies for any offence caused!”
But some users appeared to be a little disappointed that the "sex area" doesn't exist...
All comments
Show new comments (0)