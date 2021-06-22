Register
21:45 GMT22 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 file photo Meghan the Duchess of Sussex stands after she and her husband Britain's Prince Harry placed a Cross of Remembrance as they attend the official opening of the annual Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in London.

    Meghan Markle Prepares for 'Brutal Showdown' With UK Royal Family Amid Bullying Probe - Report

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 21
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/16/1083212964_0:7:2906:1642_1200x675_80_0_0_b4a85ab2c4e7b7efa0c78946e357978a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202106221083212540-meghan-markle-prepares-for-brutal-showdown-with-uk-royal-family-amid-bullying-probe---report/

    Following the Duchess of Sussex' claim of bigotry within the UK royal family earlier this year, several reports emerged that it was Markle herself who created a "toxic" environment at the palace. An independent law firm began a "review" of working conditions inside the palace in March, and the results were set to be released on Wednesday.

    Meghan Markle will give a full refutation to accusations that she "bullied" her staff by requesting a "point by point" assessment of the allegations from Buckingham Palace's staff, The Mirror reported.

    According to sources familiar with the case, the duchess has yet to be formally interviewed about allegations that she was responsible for a "toxic" work environment at Kensington Palace.

    After two senior members of staff alleged they were bullied by Meghan during her time as a working royal, those close to the former actress have reportedly said the two sides are poised for a "brutal showdown." According to the report, "at least 10" former royal officials are reportedly "queuing up" to help an independent inquiry set up in response to the claims.

    "The feeling is this is heading for a brutal showdown between the Duchess of Sussex who is understood to be disputing all allegations labeled against her," one of the insiders is quoted in the report as saying. "The Palace is taking each and every allegation very seriously and wants to get to the truth of the matter and ensure those speaking up deserve to be heard."

    According to the source, Meghan Markle "is adamant that the staff were not up to their job and could not deal with the pressure of working for her and understanding how she wanted things to run."

    According to an earlier report by The Times, citing royal author Robert Lacey, Prince William took steps to separate his household from his brother's after hearing about Meghan's behavior from royal staff. 

    In this Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017 file photo, Britain's Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, left, and Prince Harry arrive to visit the Support4Grenfell Community Hub in London
    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    In this Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017 file photo, Britain's Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, left, and Prince Harry arrive to visit the Support4Grenfell Community Hub in London

    The writer claimed that William felt Meghan was "hostile" to the royal system and had planned to leave the monarchy and return to America from the outset.

    And when asked by a senior aide about her handling of personnel, Meghan reportedly snapped, "It's not my job to coddle people," according to Lacey.

    The probe began in March after Markle was accused of bullying at least two palace aides during her brief time as a senior British royal, causing one to cry and “humiliating” another. Buckingham Palace said at the time that it would "not tolerate bullying and harassment" and that it was "very concerned" about claims that Markle had fired two personal assistants and undermined the confidence of a third. 

    Markle and Prince Harry have vehemently denied all accusations.

    According to The Times, Meghan and Harry's communications secretary, Jason Knauf, filed the original complaint in October 2018, but it was only just made public before Markle's Oprah Winfrey interview.

    "I am very concerned that the duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year," the complaint reportedly read. "The duchess seems intent on always having someone in her sights [and] I remain concerned that nothing will be done."

    The duchess's spokesman responded by saying that she is "saddened" by the latest attack on her character, "particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma."

    After a sensational interview with Oprah Winfrey in which Markle, who left the UK along with her husband for the California coast in early 2020, hinted at racism within the Royal Family, the couple's relationship with Buckingham Palace deteriorated. Later, Prince Harry made several comments about his father, criticizing his parenting style.

    Related:

    Tapping Technique, Ancestral Healing: Media Reveals How Meghan Markle is 'Treating' Prince Harry
    Prince Harry Describes How He Helped Meghan Cope With Mental Issues
    Meghan Markle's Dad Claims Oprah is 'Playing' His Daughter and 'Weakened' Harry to Promote Her Shows
    ‘No Georgina Floydina?’ UK Journalist Off Twitter After Mocking Harry & Meghan Newborn’s Name
    Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Reportedly Turn to Pussycat Dolls Singer's Adviser
    Tags:
    Racism, Buckingham Palace, Buckingham Palace, Queen Elizabeth II, Queen Elizabeth, Queen, Meghan Markle, royal family, royal feud, royal rift, royals, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Bedroom furniture, including cardboard beds, for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village is shown in a display room at the Village Plaza.
    Tokyo 2020: First Look at Olympic Village
    Flashcard Frenzy
    Flashcard Frenzy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse