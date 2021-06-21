Register
17:20 GMT21 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Labour Panic Over Yorkshire By-Election Prompts Islamophobia Row

    © REUTERS / TOBY MELVILLE
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082931280_0:111:1982:1226_1200x675_80_0_0_ba5f3c40684a809d07d82c5defc0ae71.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202106211083200593-labour-panic-over-yorkshire-by-election-prompts-islamophobia-row/

    The Batley and Spen by-election is seen as a make-or-break test of Sir Keir Starmer's leadership of the Labour Party — following disastrous results in Hartlepool and Chesham and Amersham in recent weeks.

    The UK Labour Party has drawn accusations of Islamophobia after a senior figure put looming defeat in a key by-election down to "anti-Semitism". 

    Mail on Sunday political commentator Dan Hodges quoted a "senior Labour official" who said that Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer's purge of alleged anti-Semites — including former leader Jeremy Corbyn — was alienating the large Muslim community in the Batley and Spen constituency.

    "We're haemorrhaging votes among Muslim voters, and the reason for that is what Keir has been doing on antisemitism", the source told Hodges. "Nobody really wants to talk about it, but that's the main factor. He challenged Corbyn on it, and there's been a backlash among certain sections of the community".

    The Labour Muslim Network described the comment as "patently vile", "Islamophobic", and "racism", and urged Starmer, deputy leader Angela Rayner, and Charwoman Anneliese Dodds to take "immediate action".

    ​Rayner said the comments were "completely unacceptable and are not condoned or sanctioned" by her party, vowing to take disciplinary action. Dodds called the remark "disgraceful" and insisted it was "not a Labour Party statement".

    Starmer, who is increasingly distancing himself from the predicted defeat in the seat, did not comment.

    ​The Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) called for the un-named senior Labour figure to be fired — and warned the party had lost touch with Muslim voters.

    "Those who have tried to understand have identified many local issues as well as Labour positions on Palestine, Kashmir and Islamophobia — and being seen to take Muslim voters for granted", said MCB spokesman Miqdaad Versi. "If advisors to the Labour leader don’t get this, they shouldn’t be talking about it".

    "Any senior Labour official who tells media that Muslims are not voting Labour because Muslims support antisemitism should be sacked. No ifs, no buts”, he insisted.

    Make-or-Break for Starmer

    The 1 July by-election in the West Yorkshire constituency, left vacant by former MP Tracy Brabin's election as regional mayor in May, is seen as a key test of Starmer's ability to lead Labour to victory in the next general election.

    It comes hot on the heels of the party's shock defeat by the governing Conservatives in the once rock-solid north-eastern seat of Hartlepool on 6 May, and last week's dismal showing in Chesham and Amersham in Buckinghamshire, where Labour lost its deposit after winning a meagre 622 votes.

    Labour candidate Kim Leadbeater — the only applicant shortlisted for selection despite joining the party only weeks earlier in contravention of party rules — has tried to woo the Muslim vote with foreign policy promises on Palestine and Kashmir, unusual fare for a small-town by-election.

    Leadbeater is the sister of late Labour constituency MP Jo Cox, who was murdered by a far-right extremist on the streets of the community during the 2016 EU membership referendum campaign.

    Challenge from the Left

    © REUTERS / Jon Super
    Poll Belies Claim Galloway Splitting Labour Vote in By-Election Test for Starmer
    However, broadcaster George Galloway, a former Labour and Respect Party MP and veteran anti-war campaigner now standing for the Workers' Party of Britain in the by-election, has drawn support from many local Muslims for his consistent stance on such issues.. Galloway has made forcing Starmer's resignation or removal in a leadership challenge a key plank of his election campaign.

    ​A separate Mail on Sunday report claimed voters were citing Starmer's wife Victoria's Jewish faith as a reason not to vote for Leadbeater — which Galloway dismissed out of hand.

    "It's hard enough to get someone to give a toss about Keir Starmer, never mind about his wife", the Workers' Party candidate scoffed.

    In a tweet on Monday, Hodges accused rival newspaper The Guardian of projecting support for Starmer's crackdown on anti-Semitism onto the sceptical Muslim vote in the suburb of Leeds.

    “I’ve voted Labour my whole life but I won’t be blindly giving them my vote any more", the resident in question, 33-year-old Wajjad Hussain, told The Guardian. "And that’s not just about Palestine. It’s everything locally. They’ve been in power here for 25 years but only now they’re under threat do they care about Asians".

    No senior Labour figure has yet launched a challenge to Starmer's leadership despite the run of disastrous election showings and poll results. The two party figures most tipped to replace him — Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham and London Mayor Sadiq Khan — do not qualify as they are not MPs.

    Tory candidate Ryan Stephenson is currently leading in the polls by a wide margin.

    Related:

    Keir Starmer Borrows Hillary Clinton Election Slogan for Labour Rebrand in 'Spirit of Togetherness'
    Will Batley be Starmer’s Waterloo? Looming By-Election in Town Where Muslims Threatened Teacher
    ‘Rat JOINING Sinking Ship’: Twitter Lampoons Remoaner Bercow’s Defection to Labour
    Tags:
    Jeremy Corbyn, Angela Rayner, Keir Starmer, George Galloway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    England fan (L) and a Scotland fan arriving prior to a Group D football match between England and Scotland at Wembley Stadium in London.
    UEFA EURO 2020: Fans Dress up to Cheer For Their National Teams
    Flashcard Frenzy
    Flashcard Frenzy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse