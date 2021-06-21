Police Disperse Druids, 'Sun-Worshippers' Marking Summer Solstice at Stonehenge - Video

Wiltshire Police officers dispersed an unauthorised gathering of druids and sun-worshippers at Stonehenge on the morning of 21 June, though it is still unknown if anybody was detained, the Daily Mail writes.
A very subdued Summer Solstice at @Stonehenge. Officially closed by @EnglishHeritage due to current COVID restrictions, about 200 people climbed the fence to access the stones at sunrise. Greeted by polite security guards and now drifting away pic.twitter.com/t43fNQ32K0— Karen Gardner (@KarenJGardner) June 21, 2021
The revellers gathered to celebrate the Summer Solstice at the ancient site, ignoring all the restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 situation in the UK, as the number of cases has once again risen dramatically over a couple of weeks amid the spread of the Delta variant.
Authorities earlier warned people not to travel to the neolithic site. Meanwhile, a local police department has since limited access to part of the Ridgeway near the Avebury stone circle due to fears that the restrictions at Stonehenge would lead people to gather there.
Located in Wiltshire, England, Stonehenge is one of the world's most famous prehistoric monuments, attracting over a million visitors each year. Researchers are still struggling to learn the origins and aims of the monument that dates back to 3,000 BC.
