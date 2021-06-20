Hello Again! Famous 'Tic Tac' UFO Spotted Over England

The infamous "white Tic Tac" UFO spotted in 2004 by the US Navy has once again appeared - this time, over the United Kingdom. The strange object was photographed and shared on Facebook by Lucy Jane Castle, from Hinckley in southwest Leicestershire.
"It was hovering for a while and within a blink of an eye it had gone", she said. "Never seen anything like this before in that shape… Quickly took a picture while it was very still and within a blink of an eye it disappeared".
The strange thing was originally spotted by former US Navy pilot Cmdr. David Fravor while he was on a routine training mission about 60 to 100 miles off the coast between San Diego and Ensenada, Mexico. According to testimony, the UFO didn't create rotor wash (air turbulence caused by helicopter blades) and mirrored the pilots' movements, before disappearing.
