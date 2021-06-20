Register
04:29 GMT20 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock walks along Downing Street in central London on June 15, 2021

    UK Health Sec Matt Hancock Concealed Data on Vaccine Success From BoJo, Report Claims

    © AFP 2021 / TOLGA AKMEN
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/14/1083191856_0:28:3071:1754_1200x675_80_0_0_b3c87c438b9e440da16a65b619254f06.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202106201083191832-uk-health-sec-matt-hancock-concealed-data-on-vaccine-success-from-bojo-report-claims/

    UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock recently found himself criticized after Dominic Cummings, a former aide to UK PM Boris Johnson, leaked a WhatsApp text in which the PM allegedly referred to Hancock as "f**king hopeless".

    Matt Hancock "kept Boris Johnson in the dark" about the study by Public Health England (PHE) that detailed the effectiveness of the coronavirus vaccines against the so-called Delta variant during a meeting where discussions on COVID restrictions were being held, The Telegraph reported on Saturday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

    According to the report, Hancock was aware of the study three days prior to the meeting, but failed to inform the "quad" of four senior ministers, led by the prime minister, before the decision on extending the restrictions until 19 July was made.

    The PHE data, which particularly pointed to vaccines offering "significant protection against hospitalisation from the delta variant", was also not included in the briefing papers that the ministers - Johnson, Chancellor Rishi Sunak, and Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove - received before the meeting.

    "Either Matt Hancock thought this data was insignificant or he thought it should be withheld from the Prime Minister and other key ministers", said Steve Baker, the deputy chairman of the Covid Recovery Group of Conservative MPs, cited by The Telegraph. "If Matt Hancock was deliberately withholding relevant information, what was he trying to gain? Was the Prime Minister bounced?" 

    The report pointed at the possibility of ministers rolling out a different decision on coronavirus restrictions, had they received the PHE data. 

    An unnamed government source told The Telegraph that instead, "equivalent data" to the PHE study was shown to the quad, said to be drawn up by Sage's Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling (Spi-M) and featuring figures similar to those presented by PHE.

    "When the decision was made to delay, ministers knew that the vaccines work", the source said. "That is why we are buying more time to get more jabs in arms."

    A spokesperson for the Department of Health said that claims that Hancock tried to "bounce" the prime minister were "categorically untrue".

    "Information which was provided by PHE was shared across Government before the meeting. Analysis and work on the scientific paper continued over the weekend before it was published as soon as it was ready on Monday", the spokesperson said, cited by The Telegraph.
    Dominic Cummings, former special advisor for Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces questions from lawmakers over the government's COVID-19 response, in London,Britain, May 26, 2021, in this screen grab taken from video. Reuters TV via REUTERS
    © REUTERS / REUTERS TV
    Dominic Cummings, former special advisor for Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces questions from lawmakers over the government's COVID-19 response, in London,Britain, May 26, 2021, in this screen grab taken from video. Reuters TV via REUTERS

    Suggestions that Hancock might have concealed PHE study findings from the quad come shortly after the surfacing of WhatsApp messages allegedly sent by Boris Johnson, in which the PM labels the Health Secretary "f**king hopeless", criticising his pandemic response.

    The images of the messages were leaked by former Johnson aide Dominic Cummings, who claimed that Hancock should be fired for "lying to everybody in multiple occasions in meeting after meeting in the cabinet room and publicly".

    In light of Cummings's claims, Johnson, however, voiced his "complete confidence" in Hancock, pointing at "huge progress" reached in the UK vaccination campaign under his leadership.

    “We're making huge, huge progress and that's thanks to the work of the NHS [National Health Service] and with Matt on the top of it,” Johnson noted.

    Related:

    BoJo Reportedly Ranted at Matt Hancock 'What a F****** Mess' For Care Home COVID Testing 'Failure'
    BoJo Reportedly Booted Hancock Out of Gov't Meetings 'When Care Home Stuff Got Really Bad'
    Cummings Unveils Messages in Which UK PM Appears to Call Hancock's Performance 'F***ing Hopeless'
    Tags:
    vaccine, coronavirus, COVID-19, Matt Hancock, Boris Johnson, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Geneva's Villa La Grange: 18th-Century Manor House Hosting Putin-Biden Summit
    Flashcard Frenzy
    Flashcard Frenzy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse