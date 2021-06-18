"We'll Destroy English B******s!" Scottish Fans Get Ready for EURO 2020 Showdown Against England

Thousands of Scottish football fans have travelled to London for Friday's Euro 2020 match against England at Wembley – and they're sending out a clear message.
"We'll destroy the English b******s!" crowds of Scotland fans were heard shouting in the English capital, according to the Sun.
Meanwhile, locals have voiced concern about the Scots' behaviour; they've been accused of leaving a trial of trash in London and ignoring COVID-related social distancing. This comes as the government recently announced that the deadline for lifting restrictions to curb the spread of the virus was postponed until 19 July due to a surge in infections.
— Enrico (@Enrico0926) June 18, 2021
Another issue causing angst is the limited number of tickets available for the big game. Nearly 20,000 Scots have reportedly rocked up in London but they've only been allocated 3,000 tickets so people are worried about where the 17,000 or so supporters will go. Pubs are bracing themselves.
The UK authorities' repeated warnings that Scottish fans should only come to London if they have a match ticket appear to have fallen on deaf ears.
June 18, 2021
June 17, 2021
If England win the Group D game against the Scots this evening they will qualify for the last 16.
All comments
Show new comments (0)