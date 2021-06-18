British Airways Plane Collapses Onto Nose at Heathrow Airport - Photo, Video

The front landing gear of a Boeing 787 Dreamliner cargo plane collapsed on Friday at London Heathrow Airport.
British Airways flight BA881 was arriving from Moscow, according to Metro.
Footage shows dozens of emergency services on the scene.
— M Zulqarnain B (@MZulqarnainBut1) June 18, 2021
— UB1UB2 (@UB1UB2) June 18, 2021
"A freighter aircraft has been damaged while stationary on stand. As a freighter only aircraft there were no passengers on board.” British Airways spokesman said.
