Register
00:40 GMT18 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) Edwin Poots attends a news conference before a meeting with Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Micheal Martin in Dublin, Ireland June 3, 2021

    Newly-Appointed DUP Leader Edwin Poots Resigns After Irish Language Deal

    © REUTERS / CLODAGH KILCOYNE
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/11/1083178219_0:320:3071:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_f1e064b7d482ad930d61cb78cfeefe25.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202106181083178201-newly-appointed-dup-leader-edwin-poots-resigns-after-irish-language-deal/

    Political turbulence comes amid growing dissatisfaction among Unionists in Northern Ireland following Brexit as, under the terms of the withdrawal agreement, a customs border has been established between the nation and the rest of the UK.

    The leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) of Northern Ireland, Edwin Poots, announced on Thursday that he would step down, shortly after being elected to the post in May.

    Poots noted that he had asked the party chairman to commence an electoral process within the party to allow for a new DUP head to be elected. According to the statement, he would remain at the post until a successor is elected.

    “This has been a difficult period for the party and the country and I have conveyed to the chairman my determination to do everything I can to ensure both Unionism and Northern Ireland is able to move forward to a stronger place,” he said in a statement.

    The resignation comes at the midst of political turmoil in the DUP over the appointment of Paul Givan as the first minister of Northern Ireland, a move actively supported by Poots. The latter was said to gain criticism from his party for allowing major concessions to DUP's main opponents, the Northern Ireland National Republican party, Sinn Fein, who seek more independence from London, so that nationalists support Givan’s candidacy.

    According to Ulster Unionist Party leader and member of the Legislative Assembly, Doug Beattie, “unionism deserves better” and “needs modern, confident, progressive leadership and a roadmap for recovery and renewal,” because it “has been fed a diet of fear and negativity” for too long, he said.

    Language Bill

    The main cause for the recently-increased tensions in Northern Ireland is reportedly new Irish language legislation pushed by Sinn Fein, involving a special status for the native tongue, by analogy with legislation for Welsh speakers in Wales.

    The issue of language rights regained attention after former First Minister Arlene Foster resigned after being removed from the post of DUP leader. The deputy first minister, who, according to Northern Ireland law, should be from Sinn Fein, also stepped down. As Givan could not begin his duties without a deputy, nationalists seized the moment to delay the appointment of their candidate and issue an ultimatum demanding the adoption of Irish language protection legislation.

    DUP leader Edwin Poots (far right) and the new First Minister Paul Givan (second from left) arrive at Stormont
    © AP Photo / Peter Morrison
    DUP leader Edwin Poots (far right) and the new First Minister Paul Givan (second from left) arrive at Stormont

    The British government intervened in the dispute earlier on Thursday, suggesting that the law be introduced in Belfast by September, otherwise, the bill would be introduced through national legislation.

    So far, Givan is currently is expected to be sworn into office as the new first minister, with Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill as deputy first minister.

    Political Tension in Northern Ireland

    The DUP has lost the support of many voters while facing controversy over the consequences of Brexit. The UK’s departure from the EU has reportedly caused difficulties with goods supplies into Northern Ireland from other parts of the commonwealth, partially due to the new customs barrier.

    A woman walks her dog past past graffiti with the words 'No Irish Sea Border' in Belfast city centre, Northern Ireland, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021
    © AP Photo / Peter Morrison
    A woman walks her dog past past graffiti with the words 'No Irish Sea Border' in Belfast city centre, Northern Ireland, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021

    In early April, protestors said to have been stirred by unionists crossed Ulster, worried about a possible rise in republican sentiments. Demonstrations took place in a number of cities in Northern Ireland and later escalated into riots and violence with police.

    Arlene Foster, who has led the DUP since 2015 and Northern Ireland’s government since 2020, was forced to resign amid pressure from fellow party members who accused her of failing to ease escalated tensions in Ulster.

    Related:

    UK's Raab Calls for Respect From EU Leaders Amid Row Over Northern Ireland Protocol
    All Options Remain On Table for Negotiations on N. Ireland With EU, Frost Says
    BoJo Reportedly Mulls Scrapping All Checks on Goods Crossing Irish Sea Over EU's 'Maximalist' Stance
    Tags:
    unionism, Sinn Fein, Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), Northern Ireland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Geneva's Villa La Grange: 18th-Century Manor House Hosting Putin-Biden Summit
    Flashcard Frenzy
    Flashcard Frenzy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse