Register
06:20 GMT17 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures outside Downing Street in London, Britain, 10 March 2021

    Life After No 10: BoJo Reportedly ‘Can’t Wait to Go Back to Writing, Have Fun, Make Money’

    © REUTERS / JOHN SIBLEY
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0a/1082305281_0:280:3060:2002_1200x675_80_0_0_d311ca5ad75ce833ed9f3629664ca877.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202106171083172112-life-after-no-10-bojo-reportedly-cant-wait-to-go-back-to-writing-have-fun-make-money/

    Boris Johnson's former top aide Dominic Cummings has been levelling fresh accusations about UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock and the Government's pandemic response in his new blogpost, while also suggesting Boris Johnson does not intend to serve a full term in Downing Street if he wins the next general election.

    Boris Johnson reportedly has no intention to “go on and on” in power, and is already eyeing a post-No 10 future.

    The phrase once used in 1987 by Margaret Thatcher, who served 11 years as UK Prime Minister, has been rehashed by Johnson’s former chief adviser, Dominic Cummings, in his explosive new blog post.

    Among a series of allegations unveiled by him on Wednesday, the ex-Downing Street guru claimed:

    “Unlike other PMs, this one has a clear plan to leave at the latest a couple of years after the next election, he wants to make money and have fun not ‘go on and on’. So we either live with chronic dysfunction for another ~5 years or some force intervenes.”

    Responding to the post, the UK media has been speculating that Johnson could resign as early as 2025 or 2026.

    While the next election must take place five years after the Conservative Party leader’s landslide victory in December 2019, when he won 43.6% of the popular vote vowing to "get Brexit done", some Tory MPs are cited by the Daily Mail as believing it could be held as early as 2023.

    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    Dominic Cummings, a British political strategist and special adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, slinks into 10 Downing Street in London, Tuesday, July 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

    If that were the case, claim sources cited by the outlet, the Tories might be able to reap the benefits of the successful COVID-19 vaccine rollout while dodging the period of inevitable tax rises post-pandemic.

    Furthermore, according to Cummings, who has been on a roll, launching broadsides targeting the PM and his cabinet's handling of the pandemic, the coronavirus public inquiry would not start for years. The former aide suggested the probe had been designed to “punt the tricky parts” after this PM has “gone”.

    ‘Go Back to Writing, Have Fun and Make Money’

    Boris Johnson himself has reportedly shared thoughts on being Prime Minister, as well as plans beyond his Downing Street tenure, according to the publication.

    A source cited by the outlet claimed that Johnson once said:

    “This job is too much like hard work. It’s like pulling a giant 747 down the runway with a harness on your back. Every morning you get up and have to start pulling.”

    Furthermore, it was purported that the former London Mayor once revealed he had no intention of “going on and on like Thatcher and Blair.”

    “I want to get through this Parliament, win again and then head off soon afterwards. I can’t wait till I can go back to writing, have fun and make money,” the PM reportedly quipped.

    Another source underscored how “fiercely protective” Johnson was of his reputation as a writer. The PM has penned half a dozen books and hundreds of newspaper columns over the years, including a life of Churchill, popular histories of London and the Roman empire, a memoir of his first general election campaign and a comic novel set in the House of Commons. Johnson would reportedly reject and rewrite speeches prepared for him by aides to protect his “brand”, if he found them to be not up to par.

    “His first love is writing, not politics,” a source said, adding:

    “He would say, “My future income depends on my writing and I cannot have it diluted by any old rubbish”.

    ‘Wild Horses Won’t Drag Him Out’

    Claims made by Cummings, who was forced to resign as Johnson’s senior adviser last year after losing a Downing Street power tussle, have been met with scepticism by Tory MPs.

    “Boris could easily win another landslide and if he does, wild horses won’t drag him out of No 10,” one MP was cited by the outlet as saying.

    © AP Photo / Christopher Furlong
    Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock, left, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson visit Bassetlaw District General Hospital, during their General Election campaign in Worksop, England, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.

    A Downing Street press secretary also dismissed the statements made by Cummings in his blog post, saying:

    “The PM has actually been asked this before and has said himself it’s utter nonsense, so that still stands.”

    Furthermore, claims that Johnson had likened being Prime Minister to “pulling a jumbo jet” and that he intended to leave office in four years to “make money and have fun” were branded as untrue.

    Cumming’s Allegations

    The developments come as Dominic Cummings appeared before Parliament's health and social care and the science and technology select committees on 26 May to level serious allegations against Matt Hancock and Downing Street as a whole.

    ​According to Cummings, Hancock should have been fired for repeated errors and misjudgments, as well as "lying to everybody in multiple occasions in meeting after meeting in the cabinet room and publicly".

    Hancock was accused of falsely claiming that all patients got the treatment they needed during the first peak of the pandemic and vowing that supply of personal protective equipment was under control in April 2020.

    Cummings told MPs that this later turned out to be not true. Three weeks later he shared an apparent exchange between him and Johnson.

    In the bombshell text messages the PM allegedly branded Matt Hancock’s performance on COVID-19 testing as “totally f***ing hopeless” and mulled giving some of his responsibilities to Michael Gove.

    © Photo : Dominic Cummings
    A screenshot of the image published by Dominic Cummings on his blog.

    Meanwhile, Jeremy Hunt, chairman of the joint parliamentary inquiry that heard evidence from Cummings earlier this month, said the latter had failed to substantiate his claim that Hancock lied about testing patients who had been discharged into care homes from hospitals.

    A report in The Times says the committee does not plan to bring more witnesses to examine Cummings's claims against the Health Secretary.

    Matt Hancock defended himself against the accusations lobbed by Cummings, as he drove to the Commons
    When a journalists shouted: “Are you useless, Mr Hancock?” he responded: “I don't think so”.

    Related:

    Winners and Losers of Downing Street According to Dominic Cummings' Moment of Truth
    UK, Dominic Cummings and Boris Johnson; UFO and Alien Life; US; COVID-19
    Cummings Unveils Messages in Which UK PM Appears to Call Hancock's Performance 'F***ing Hopeless'
    Tags:
    Matt Hancock, COVID-19, coronavirus, Dominic Cummings, Boris Johnson
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Geneva's Villa La Grange: 18th-Century Manor House Hosting Putin-Biden Summit
    Flashcard Frenzy
    Flashcard Frenzy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse