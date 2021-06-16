Cummings Unveils Messages in Which UK PM Appears to Call Hancock's Performance 'F***ing Hopeless'

The image shows two messages by the politicians, with Cummings criticising how the UK Health Minister Matt Hancock handled the mass Covid-19 testing programme during the onset of the pandemic in Britain.
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">86/ Evidence on the covid disaster: as the PM said himself, Hancock's performance on testing, procurement, PPE, care homes etc was 'totally fucking hopeless', & his account to MPs was fiction: <a href="https://t.co/lur4Ddrddy">https://t.co/lur4Ddrddy</a> <a href="https://t.co/JVGLCSov7v">pic.twitter.com/JVGLCSov7v</a></p>— Dominic Cummings (@Dominic2306) <a href="https://twitter.com/Dominic2306/status/1405112267729952770?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 16, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
