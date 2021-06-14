Register
06:41 GMT14 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE PHOTO: The City of London financial district in Britain, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

    Boris Johnson to Delay England's Reopening to Stem Delta Variant Spread, Media Says

    Henry Nicholls
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    202
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0e/1083142839_0:38:3132:1800_1200x675_80_0_0_6b2c98f4be6cba7b255d7fc44fdc6b6a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202106141083142625-boris-johnson-to-delay-englands-reopening-for-to-stem-delta-variant-spread-media-says/

    British scientists earlier warned Prime Minister Boris Johnson that the country will face 100,000 coronavirus cases every day due to the rising cases of the Delta variant of COVID, first identified in India and said to be around 60 percent more transmissible than the Kent variant, which was previously dominant in the United Kingdom.

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce the lifting of coronavirus restrictions in England on 21 June. Yet, reports say the official will push back the reopening from two to four weeks at a press conference on Monday.

    British officials have been told that a delay in easing coronavirus restrictions in England could keep thousands of people out of hospital, The Guardian has reported without citing any sources. According to the outlet, the data shown to ministers suggests that a new wave of the coronavirus will mostly affect young people, who are yet to receive inoculations.

    Health experts are concerned that the Delta variant identified in India doubles the risk of hospitalisations, is around 60 percent more transmissible, and is partially resistant to vaccines. Dr Raghib Ali, an honorary consultant in acute medicine at the Oxford University hospitals NHS trust said that last month was the busiest, with the number of serious cases being greater than during the peaks of the first and second wave.

    Criticism From Backbenchers and Businesses

    According to government data, more than 41 million people have received a first dose of a vaccine and almost 30 million are fully vaccinated. A study conducted by Public Health England later showed that a single shot of an inoculation is only about 33 percent effective against the Delta variant. A second dose boosts protection to about 81 percent.
    The delay in reopening will also give scientists more time to study the Delta variant and see whether the immunisation programme has weakened the link between infections, hospitalisations, and deaths.

    However, the postponement may anger Conservative backbenchers as well as business owners, who warn about the dire consequences for the already crippled ecoomy. The Night Time Industries Association said another four weeks of restrictions would be devastating for nightclubs, which have been closed since last March. Business owners have already spent millions of pounds to make their venues COVID-friendly only to wait for another two or four weeks.

    Mark Harper, chairman of the COVID Recovery Group of backbenchers, said the decision to delay the reopening will be a political choice. He warned that England's safety restrictions may remain in place in autumn and winter when other respiratory infections rise.

    "The effectiveness of our vaccines at preventing hospitalisation means unlocking on 21 June could proceed safely. Any decision to delay will be a political choice. Variants and mutations will appear for the rest of time. We have to learn to live with it. If our very effective vaccines cannot deliver us freedom from restrictions, then nothing ever will", Harper said.
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, England, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Activists from the climate action group Ocean Rebellion set a boat on fire during a demonstration at sunrise on Marazion Beach, Cornwall, Britain, 5 June 2021, ahead of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall.
    All Eyes on G7 summit in Cornwall as Climate and Political Activists Gather to Make Some Noise
    Soaring Biden
    Soaring Biden
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse