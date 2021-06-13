Biden Insists Many 'Don’t Know What COVID is' at G7 Summit Presser

Joe Biden spent most of 2020 criticising former US President Donald Trump's response to the raging pandemic, and has since sought to take credit for the vaccination programme his predecessor began, while promoting his internationalist image with a recent pledge to donate 500 million leftover doses to developing nations.

US President Joe Biden has told the world's press that many people still do not know what COVID-19 is — 18 months into the pandemic.

Biden made his latest gaffe while speaking to reporters at the close of the G7 summit in Cornwall, UK on Sunday, adding that the deadly virus that has swept the world and killed millions was just a scheme for funding vaccine purchases.

The US president may have confused the deadly virus with the Bill Gates-funded COVAX programme, which is trickling out supplies of vaccines to developing nations.

"We haven't had access to the laboratories … I have not reached a conclusion because our intelligence community is not certain yet whether or not this was a consequence from the marketplace … or whether it was an experiment gone awry in a laboratory", Biden said.

But he warned a "lack of transparency" could lead to "another pandemic."

Asked whether the pandemic could be brought under control by the end of 2022 — another year and a half away — he replied vaguely: "It may take slightly longer worldwide".

