No Knife! There's Something More Unusual: Watch Queen Cut Cake With Ceremonial Sword

The 95-year-old Queen accompanied by daughter-in-law Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince William's wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, was in attendance at The Big Lunch in Cornwall when a huge cake to celebrate the event appeared. And the monarch was in charge of slicing into it. An aide told her majesty that there was a conventional knife available, but the Queen replied: "I know there is, this is more unusual".
Elizabeth II took a ceremonial sword handed to her by Edward Bolitho, the Lord-Lieutenant of Cornwall and sliced the cake with Camilla and Kate chuckling happily by her side.
Her Majesty The Queen attacking a cake with a sword, whilst throwing shade.— Nigel Fletcher (@nigelfletcher) June 11, 2021
Yasss, Queen.
pic.twitter.com/2qLTzl2KFc
After handing the ceremonial sword back, the Queen used a knife to cut a second slice of cake and remarked: "That looks very good".
