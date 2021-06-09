Register
05:48 GMT09 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    People queue outside a vaccination centre for young people and students at the Hunter Street Health Centre, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, 5 June 2021

    Rishi Sunak May 'Accept Two-Week Delay' to COVID Lockdown Lifting as Gov’t to Be 'Guided by Science'

    © REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLS
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/07/1083091241_0:0:3089:1737_1200x675_80_0_0_ad9a085357253f601e0a5c804103d158.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202106091083104987-rishi-sunak-may-accept-two-week-delay-to-covid-lockdown-lifting-as-govt-to-be-guided-by-science/

    The debate on whether to lift all remaining coronavirus lockdown restrictions on 21 June, in line with the government’s roadmap, or postpone the measure has intensified in the UK over a surge in COVID-19 cases. Furthermore, concerns have been triggered by the spread of the more transmittable so-called “Indian”, or “Delta” variant of the virus.

    As ministers reportedly consider delaying the final step in the UK’s road map out of COVID-19 lockdown, Chancellor Rishi Sunak could agree to a brief extension of restrictions, according to the Daily Mail.

    Sunak could be persuaded to accept a postponement of so-called “Freedom Day” by “a week or two”, a Whitehall source was cited as saying.

    Anything further than that would purportedly be resisted, as this could involve extending the furlough scheme.

    “I don't think he's in principle against a short delay if that is what is necessary… If it is more than a week or two then that is problematic,” added the source.

    The current Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, which paid up to 80 percent of the wages of around 9.5 million people for the hours they couldn't work due to the pandemic starting from March 2020, was set to expire at the end of April 2021.

    © REUTERS / POOL
    Britain's PM Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer Sunak visit school in London

    The government has extended the furlough scheme until the end of September, with Sunak confirming the extension during his Budget announcement on 3 March.

    At the time, he said that the scheme would help millions through "the challenging months ahead".

    UK Treasury sources were cited by the outlet as saying there were no plans to extend the furlough scheme, which is set to continue in full until the end of June. From July, employers will be required to make gradually increasing contributions until the scheme expires in September.

    ‘Freedom Day’ Dilemma

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson has found himself between a rock and a hard place, as he has been under pressure from a string of Cabinet ministers, including Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who urge him to stick to the target date of 21 June.

    Those who favour following through with the pencilled-in date for lifting the lockdown argue there is a pressing need to get key sectors, including hospitality, working full throttle again.

    Peviously, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that the government was “absolutely open” to delaying so-called “Freedom Day”, with his words subsequently slammed by some Tory MPs for potentially “wasting the advantages afforded by the success of vaccinations”.

    Tory MPs have been urging Johnson to overrule the health scientists’ advice. Former Conservative Party leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith was quoted as saying:

    “Scientists have got themselves into a frightened state where none of them want to be the one who says unlock because they are fearful they will be blamed if something goes wrong, even though there is no evidence that it will. They are drifting towards a zero Covid goal, which is unattainable, and the politicians have to take back control.”

    ‘Downbeat’ COVID-19 Data

    England’s remaining coronavirus restrictions were slated to be lifted on 21 June, in line with the government’s programme for gradually easing measures introduces to curb the spread of the novel respiratory virus.

    However, The Times reported that ministers received a “downbeat” briefing on the latest coronavirus data on Monday from chief medical officer Chris Whitty and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance.

    The health experts reportedly emphasised spiralling concerns about the rate of transmission of new strains of coronavirus, such as the Indian variant, now referred to by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as “Delta”.

    This comes against the backdrop of the nation’s impressive vaccination rollout, with over-25s in England finally to be offered a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, thus bringing the UK a step closer to meeting its target to offer all adults a jab by the end of July.

    90 year old Margaret Keenan, the first patient in the UK to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, administered by nurse May Parsons at University Hospital, Coventry, England, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020
    © AP Photo / Jacob King
    90 year old Margaret Keenan, the first patient in the UK to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, administered by nurse May Parsons at University Hospital, Coventry, England, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020

    However, COVID-19 cases are rising again, linked to a new variant first discovered in India, also known as B.1.617.2 or Delta.

    Out of 12,383 cases of the Delta variant in the UK, 464 people had to require emergency care and 126 were admitted to hospital, as of 7 June.

    Of these, 83 people were unvaccinated, 28 had one dose of vaccine and just three had both doses, according to government data. Accordingly, a chorus of voices has been urging to leave the restrictions in place until as late as the start of English school holidays on 23 July.

    Boris Johnson is gearing up to make a final decision by 14 June on whether to proceed with so-called “Freedom Day” as planned.

    On Tuesday, Johnson informed Cabinet ministers that crucial data needs to be scrutinised ahead of any decision on lifting restrictions, underscoring that “while the relationship between cases and hospitalisations has changed, we must continue to look at the data carefully ahead of making a decision on step four”, reported the Huffington Post.

    A veteran wearing a Royal Hospital Chelsea hat, and in PPE (personal protective equipment) of a face mask, as a precautionary measure against COVID-19, stands outside the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London
    © AFP 2021 / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS
    A veteran wearing a Royal Hospital Chelsea hat, and in PPE (personal protective equipment) of a face mask, as a precautionary measure against COVID-19, stands outside the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London

    Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove was cited as sparking optimism by saying during a ministerial meeting that he would “bet on a relaxation” of the coronavirus restrictions on 21 June - if he were a “betting man”.

    He is also said to believe Johnson will press ahead with lifting a part of the restrictions on 21 June.

    As health experts warn ministers that daily coronavirus cases may spike over 10,000 a day by 21 June, there is reportedly concern for those people who have received only one jab, particularly bearing in mind the spread of the virulent so-called “Indian” strain.

    On Monday, daily cases topped 6,000 for the first time in England since mid-March.

    Health Secretary Matt Hancock, speaking in the Commons, is said to have urged a delay to the lifting of lockdown to enable more people to receive their second jab. Hancock said the government would be “guided by the science”, adding:

    “We face a challenging decision ahead of June 21. These are difficult judgements.”

     

    Related:

    Ex-UK PM Blair Calls for COVID-19 Vaccine Passports by Another Name
    ‘Wasting Advantages’: Tories Fume as UK Gov't 'Absolutely Open' to Delaying Lifting of Lockdown
    Live Updates: UK Introduces Measures in Greater Manchester to Stop Spread of Delta Variant
    Britain: 'Fairly Grim' COVID-19 Forecast May Delay Lifting of Lockdown by Two Weeks, Media Reveals
    Tags:
    Michael Gove, Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak, COVID-19, coronavirus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Boys pray on bunk beds in a dormitory at the Bishop Horden Memorial School, a residential school in the indigenous Cree community of Moose Factory, Ontario, Canada in 1950.
    Looking Back at Canada's Indigenous Residential Schools
    Opposite Day
    Opposite Day
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse