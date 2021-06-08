Hundreds of Military Personnel to Ensure Safety at G7 Summit in England

"Over the next week, the Armed Forces will be providing hundreds of personnel, as well as naval vessels and aircraft, to support the Police in providing a safe and secure G7 Summit," the ministry said.
Apart from personnel and equipment, the military will also provide planning staff, logistics support, facilities and explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) teams to assist the police. Additionally, two military bases, RNAS Culdrose and RAF St Mawgan, will support the organization of the summit.
The operation will be funded by the government and will not incur additional costs to the regional law enforcement, the statement said.
The event will take place just before the summit between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which is scheduled for next Wednesday, June 16.
All comments
Show new comments (0)