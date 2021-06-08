Paul Givan Announced Northern Ireland's First Minister

Lagan Valley assembly member Paul Givan, 39, has been declared Northern Ireland's new first minister.
He assumes his role on Monday.
"What we now need is an effective transition that needs to take place next week so that we have that smooth delivery of governance," Givan said, as quoted by the BBC.
Givan will replace Arlene Foster, who was ousted as leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) in April after losing the confidence of her party. However, since Givan's appointment is taking effect next week, Foster will remain as first minister during the British-Irish Council in County Fermanagh on Friday, the BBC reported.
