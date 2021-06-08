Register
11:33 GMT08 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Jeremy Corbyn (left) and Keir Starmer

    England to Gain MPs at Expense of Wales and Scotland as Starmer Takes a Chunk of Corbyn’s Seat

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    UK
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107881/89/1078818967_0:0:3005:1690_1200x675_80_0_0_c2cf41fb4fd0cb814d21717eaa35a981.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202106081083098349-england-to-gain-mps-at-expense-of-wales-and-scotland-as-starmer-takes-a-chunk-of-corbyns-seat/

    The Boundary Commission is carrying out independent review of all constituency boundaries and will present a final recommendation to Parliament by July 2023. The Conservative government has already dropped plans to reduce the number of MPs from 650 to 600.

    First Sir Keir Starmer took Jeremy Corbyn’s job as leader of the Labour Party, then he suspended him from the party over his reaction to the anti-Semitism inquiry and now he is set to take a chunk out of Corbyn’s constituency.

    Under the Boundary Commission of England’s proposals, published on Tuesday 8 June, Starmer’s Holborn and St Pancras constituency would gobble up Tufnell Park ward, which is currently part of Corbyn’s neighbouring Islington North constituency.  

    ​Islington North would in return get the Dalston ward from Hackney, the constituency of former Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott.

    The changes are among a raft of pencil marks on the map which would affect who people vote for at the next general election in 2024.

    But the bigger picture is that England will get an extra 10 MPs at the expense of Wales, which would lose eight, and Scotland which would lose two.

    ​The idea is to make the size of each constituency across the United Kingdom roughly the same size - with each having around 70,000 voters.

    At the moment the Isle of Wight, off the south coast of England, has 108,000 voters while Britain’s smallest constituency - Na h-Eileanan an Iar in Scotland - has only 21,000.

    ​The Boundary Commissions for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are expected to submit their reviews next month.

    After getting elected Prime Minister in 2010, David Cameron promised to reduce the number of MPs in total from 650 to 600, a move which was expected to damage Labour’s prospects of winning a majority in future.

    ​But after Theresa May lost her majority in 2017, that idea was dropped, and Boris Johnson is now pressing ahead on the basis that the 650 seats will be divided as such - England will have 543 (up from 533), Scotland will have 57 (down by two), Wales will get 32 (down by 40) and Northern Ireland will stay on 18.

    The Boundary Commission’s proposals involve giving more seats to London and the south-east, where the population has gone up, and slightly less in the North of England and in the East Midlands, where it has gone down.

    Tim Bowden, Secretary to the Boundary Commission for England, said: “Each constituency we recommend is required by law to contain between 69,724 and 77,062 electors, meaning there will be significant change to current boundaries. We want to hear the views of the public to ensure that we get the new boundaries for Parliamentary constituencies right.”
    Tags:
    constituency, MPs, Boris Johnson, Jeremy Corbyn, Keir Starmer
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Boys pray on bunk beds in a dormitory at the Bishop Horden Memorial School, a residential school in the indigenous Cree community of Moose Factory, Ontario, Canada in 1950.
    Looking Back at Canada's Indigenous Residential Schools
    Opposite Day
    Opposite Day
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse