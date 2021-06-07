Register
17:16 GMT07 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this Jan. 7, 2020, file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave after visiting Canada House in London, after their recent stay in Canada

    Piers Morgan Chuckles as Sussexes Choose Queen's Nickname for New Baby After 'Trashing' Royals

    © AP Photo / Frank Augstein
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    386
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/07/1083091467_0:91:2796:1663_1200x675_80_0_0_365714829074f40e430ae673c811e47e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202106071083091632-piers-morgan-chuckles-as-sussexes-choose-queens-nickname-for-new-baby-after-trashing-royals/

    Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan maintains that he lost his long-running job on the show for refusing to apologise for trashing “downright liar” Meghan Markle. The feud relates to the Duchess of Sussex’s scandalous claims to Oprah Winfrey that she was denied help from Buckingham Palace aides when feeling suicidal.

    Outspoken journalist Piers Morgan says its “quite ironic” that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have decided to use the Queen's nickname for their newborn daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

    Gently referred to as "Lili" by her parents, the newest edition to the Sussex clan was born on 4 June at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California, where the couple relocated after ditching their senior royal duties last year. Their daughter's first name is a nod to her high-profile granny, Queen Elizabeth II, who was endearingly called “Lilibet” by her late husband Prince Philip because as a child Her Majesty used to pronounce "Elizabeth" as "Lilibet." 

    ​But according to Piers, who left his job at Good Morning Britain (GMB) in March after slamming “Princess Pinocchio” Meghan Markle over her “lies” in the controversial Oprah Winfrey interview, the reference may be an attempt by the couple to mend bridges with the royal family following their "truth-bombing" spree.

    “It's quite ironic, isn't it? You have this couple who have been trashing the royal family and the monarchy for the last few weeks and they have named the baby after the Queen,” the smiling journalist told host Karl Stefanovic of Australia's Today programme on Channel 9.

    “Maybe it's their way of reaching out, as the Americans say, to the royals and wanting some kind of end to this on-running feud,” Piers suggested.

    Meghan’s ‘Lies’ and Harry’s Time to ‘Man Up’

    Just shortly before, the British broadcaster sat down with Stefanovic on the 60 Minutes show to criticise Markle's “downright lies" – the Sussexes' Oprah interview ultimately cost Morgan his job on GMB after he refused to backtrack for trashing the duchess' claim that she was left feeling suicidal following her treatment from the Palace when pregnant with her son Archie. The 56-year-old reporter says Markle complained to ITV bosses about his remarks, after which he was told to apologise or “vacate his chair."

    “There were downright lies coming out of the interview and I saw my job to hold these two people to the same account I would hold a government minister. For doing that, within 36 hours I had to leave the job,” Morgan fumed.

    Morgan has also slammed "spoiled brat” Prince Harry for “publicly trashing” his family – especially his dad Prince Charles – over the past few weeks during both a podcast and his co-produced mental health series "The Me You Can’t See." In the documentary, Harry complained that his dad failed to protect him from the media following his mother Diana’s death.

    “Is there no end to Prince Privacy's victimhood tour? Constantly abusing his family, knowing they can't respond, is so pathetic & cowardly. Man up, Harry - and shut up,” Piers wrote in May in response to Harry speaking out about his past royal duties.

    ​But now the host seems to have offered an olive branch to the couple following the birth of Lilibet, whose arrival has left Buckingham Palace “delighted” – while also reportedly catching the UK royals by surprise.

    “I always think when a new baby is born – I've had four myself – it's churlish to put any negative slant,” Piers told Stefanovic on Monday morning. “At such a moment. I wish them all the very best. There is four in the family now. I wish them every success and a long and happy life.”

    Tags:
    Duchess of Sussex, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Australia, United Kingdom, Piers Morgan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Boys pray on bunk beds in a dormitory at the Bishop Horden Memorial School, a residential school in the indigenous Cree community of Moose Factory, Ontario, Canada in 1950.
    Looking Back at Canada's Indigenous Residential Schools
    Filibuster Death
    Filibuster Death
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse