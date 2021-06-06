Prince Harry’s HRH Title at Princess Diana Exhibition was 'Administrative Error', Media Says

The Duke of Sussex, who currently resides with his wife in California, is expected to return soon to the United Kingdom for the unveiling of a statue of his late mother on what would have been her 60th birthday.

Prince Harry’s HRH (His Royal Highness) title will not be used at an exhibition dedicated to his late mother Princess Diana, The Sunday Times writes. The exhibition features outfits and gowns worn by the Princess of Wales, including her wedding dress with a seven-metre sequin encrusted train, the longest in royal history.

All outfits were lent out by Diana’s sons Prince William and Prince Harry. However, the Royal Collection Trust (RCT) apparently forgot that the latter had quit royal life.

"Lent by HRH the Duke of Cambridge and HRH the Duke of Sussex", reads a placard standing near the outfits.

Later, the RCT issued a statement, saying that due to "an administrative error" the labels were incorrect and "will be updated".

The exhibition at Kensington Palace, which runs until 2 January, also features outfits worn by other members of the family, including a rare, surviving toile for the 1937 coronation gown of Queen Elizabeth - the Queen Mother, consort of King George VI.

The display also features never-before-seen items from the archives of some of the most celebrated royal couturiers of the 20th century, set alongside examples of the glittering gowns and stylish tailoring created for three generations of royal women.

Not a Royal, Yet Not a Commoner

On 8 January 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their decision to step down from their senior roles in the royal family in order to work to become financially independent, a move which polarised Britain and reportedly sparked a serious row between the Sussexes and other members of the family. Following lengthy negotiations, the sides struck an agreement on the couple’s transition from royal life.

One of the requirements states that the couple will retain their HRH titles, but will no longer use them in public.

For comparison, Princess Diana was stripped of her HRH title when she divorced her husband Prince Charles in 1996.

Other provisions of the deal state: