Register
06:26 GMT05 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A group of people, thought to be migrants wait on a Border Force rib to come ashore at Dover marina in Kent, England after a small boat incident in the English Channel, Tuesday Sept. 22, 2020.

    Illegal Rescue? UK Border Force Secretly Picked Up Channel Migrants in French Waters, Report Says

    © AP Photo / Gareth Fuller
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/0f/1080774863_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_adbb3f4e6b4ef4decf5a102e953ead5b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202106051083078209-illegal-rescue-uk-border-force-secretly-picked-up-channel-migrants-in-french-waters-report-says/

    In November 2020, France and the UK signed an agreement aimed at containing the number of migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats.

    The UK Home Office has launched an "urgent" investigation into how a group of migrants trying to cross the English Channel were secretly picked up by the British Border Force in French waters and then taken to the town of Dover in Kent, the Daily Mail reports.

    The probe was ordered by Home Secretary Priti Patel who pointed out that the incident "should not have happened".

    The Daily Mail cited an unnamed Home Office source as saying that the UK government's own border agency appeared to have helped refugees enter Britain illegally.

    UK Border Force officials travel in a RIB with migrants picked up at sea whilst Crossing the English Channel, as they arrive at the Marina in Dover, southeast England on August 15, 2020
    © AFP 2021 / BEN STANSALL
    UK Border Force officials travel in a RIB with migrants picked up at sea whilst Crossing the English Channel, as they arrive at the Marina in Dover, southeast England on August 15, 2020
    "The job of [the] Border Force is to secure the UK's border, not facilitate illegal entry across it", the source underscored.

    According to the newspaper, the incident occurred last Saturday, when "the controversial action on the French side of the Channel was orchestrated between senior crew members of [the] HMC Valiant and French patrol ship Athos".

    The Daily Mail reported that it had obtained a recording of a maritime radio conversation, during which officers from the Valiant and Athos allegedly discussed the "legality" of such an operation.

    "The difficulty we have is the vessel [of migrants] is in your waters, and we cannot come into your waters to take the vessel. Would you have a problem if we put our boarding boat into the water near the vessel" to "just escort it towards UK waters?", a British officer was heard saying.

    Shortly thereafter, the officer from the Athos apparently responds by saying, "we give you legality to do this, no problem".

    A Border Force boat returns to Dover, Kent, England
    © AP Photo / Gareth Fuller
    A Border Force boat returns to Dover, Kent, England

    The Daily Mail also quoted an unnamed south coast sailor who gave the radio message to the newspaper as saying it's common knowledge "the French are escorting migrant boats towards the UK instead of turning them back to France".

    However, "this is a first time I have heard of [the] British Border Force collecting migrants on the French side of the Channel", the sailor added.

    "The French patrol boat captain makes clear the migrants are not in peril at sea. They were travelling slowly towards the UK where they would have been collected by UK Border Force vessels in English waters. I worry that Valiant may have gone into French waters in a hurry to save time on a day when more than 100 migrants were heading from France to Dover. I am sure [the] Border Force were overwhelmed", the source argued.

    France, UK Seeking to Curb Migration Flow

    The Home Office probe into the incident comes amid Secretary Priti Patel's repeated calls for France to do more to tackle the migration crisis, which has seen record numbers of asylum seekers enter the UK.

    In late November 2020, Patel and her French counterpart Gerald Darmanin concluded a deal in a bid to stem the increasing numbers of migrants crossing the Channel in small boats.

    Ascension Island, which is being considered for an asylum seeker centre far from Britain
    © Photo : Pixabay/Sidney Sambu
    Priti Patel Wanted to Set Up Migrant Processing Centre 4,000 Miles From UK on Ascension Island
    "This new package today that I have just signed with the French interior minister, effectively doubles the number of police on the French beaches, it invests in more technologies and surveillance – more radar technology that support the law enforcement effort – and on top of that we are now sharing in terms of toughening up our border security", the home office secretary said at the time.

    Last year, 8,500 illegal immigrants arrived in Britain having crossed the English Channel in small boats from France or Belgium. Since the start of 2021, about 4,300 asylum seekers have entered the UK, including 1,058 who've reached the country over the past seven days.

    Related:

    UK Home Secretary Priti Patel to Announce Post-Brexit Immigration Rules
    Points Based Immigration System ‘Would Be a Good Thing’ for the UK – UKIP Scotland Leader
    New UK Immigration System Creates Perfect Circumstances for Modern Slavery - Charities
    Tags:
    operation, migrants, UK Officers of Border Force, English Channel, France, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Coup de Tete, a 5-metre statue by Algerian-born French artist Adel Abdessemed commemorating the headbutt French footballer Zinedine Zidane gave Italian defender Marco Materazzi in the final of the 2006 Fifa World Cup is removed from Doha's corniche in Qatar on 30 October 2013 after local Islamists objected to it as a work of anti-Islam idolisation. It is now on display in the Arab Museum of Modern Art.
    Sport Stars From Artistic Angles: Monuments to Famous Athletes Around the World
    Filibuster Death
    Filibuster Death
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse