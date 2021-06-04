Register
07:33 GMT04 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A medical worker administers a dose of the Comirnaty Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in a vaccination center in Nantes as part of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign in France, June 3, 2021

    Brits Should 'Remain Vigilant': Pfizer Vax Less Effective Against Indian COVID Strain, Study Claims

    © REUTERS / STEPHANE MAHE
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/04/1083070863_0:302:3104:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_78fec946e551ac8eeaf627f82c3a8173.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202106041083071178-brits-should-remain-vigilant-pfizer-vax-less-effective-against-indian-covid-strain-study-claims/

    On Thursday, Public Health England warned that the Indian variant of the coronavirus appears more likely to cause hospitalisation than other strains.

    A new study has revealed that the Pfizer vaccine produces fewer antibody levels against the Indian variant of the coronavirus than those against previously circulating strains.

    The so-called Legacy study, which was released on Thursday, also suggested that these levels are lower with increasing age and that they decline over time.

    The report was jointly conducted by the London-based Francis Crick Institute, the UK National Institute for Health Research, and University College London Hospital (UCLH)'s Biomedical Research Centre.

    90 year old Margaret Keenan, the first patient in the UK to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, administered by nurse May Parsons at University Hospital, Coventry, England, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020
    © AP Photo / Jacob King
    90 year old Margaret Keenan, the first patient in the UK to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, administered by nurse May Parsons at University Hospital, Coventry, England, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020

    The study found that after just one dose of the Pfizer jab people are less likely to produce antibody levels against the Indian variant as high as those developed against the previously dominant Kent strain of COVID-19.

    Emma Wall, a UCLH Infectious Diseases consultant and senior clinical research fellow for the Legacy study, was cited by the Daily Mail as saying that the study was designed "to be responsive to shifts in the pandemic so that we [researchers] can quickly provide evidence on changing risk and protection".

    Referring to COVID-19, she predicted that "this virus will likely be around for some time to come, so we need to remain agile and vigilant".

    Wall stressed the focus should be placed on ensuring that "vaccine protection remains high enough to keep as many people out of hospital as possible".

    "And our [study's] results suggest that the best way to do this is to quickly deliver second doses and provide boosters to those whose immunity may not be high enough against these new variants", she underscored.

    © REUTERS / PHIL NOBLE
    Indian COVID-19 Variant Could Scupper June 21 End Date for UK Lockdown
    The Indian variant, also known as Delta, is now thought to be dominant in the UK, with a total of 12,431 cases of the mutation confirmed in the country by 2 June, a 79-percent increase as compared to last week, according to Public Health England (PHE) data.

    As of Thursday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Britain had soared to 4,490,438, with 127,782 fatalities, the website gov.uk reported.

    Related:

    UK Health Watchdog Issues Warning After Two People Suffer Allergic Reaction to Pfizer Vaccine
    COVID-19 Vaccine: UK Jumps on Pfizer-BioNTech's Bandwagon While Moderna, AstraZeneca Lagging Behind
    Doctor Fauci Criticises UK for Approving Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccine Ahead of US
    FDA to Investigate Reports of Allergic Reactions to Pfizer Vaccine in Cooperation With CDC, UK
    UK Vaccine Minister Says He's Confident EU, Britain Will Receive Pfizer, AstraZeneca Vaccines
    Tags:
    pandemic, vaccine, SARS coronavirus, COVID-19, study, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Coup de Tete, a 5-metre statue by Algerian-born French artist Adel Abdessemed commemorating the headbutt French footballer Zinedine Zidane gave Italian defender Marco Materazzi in the final of the 2006 Fifa World Cup is removed from Doha's corniche in Qatar on 30 October 2013 after local Islamists objected to it as a work of anti-Islam idolisation. It is now on display in the Arab Museum of Modern Art.
    Sport Stars From Artistic Angles: Monuments to Famous Athletes Around the World
    Filibuster Death
    Filibuster Death
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse