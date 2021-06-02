Register
13:19 GMT02 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    'Standing Together Against Threat From East': UK Backs NATO 2030 Agenda

    © REUTERS / Justin Tallis
    UK
    Get short URL
    112
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/02/1083057555_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_044f28b5748db01020fde175250354e2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202106021083057587-standing-together-against-threat-from-east-uk-backs-nato-2030-agenda/

    NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has joined UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a press conference where they addressed the alliance’s future plans for Russia, Belarus, and other countries.

    While stating that addressing challenges from Afghanistan, Belarus, Russia, and China is on NATO 2030's agenda, the UK has reinforced its "unwavering support" for the alliance ahead of its upcoming summit in Brussels.  

    During a joint press conference with NATO head Jens Stoltenberg in London on Wednesday, PM Boris Johnson was asked how the UK will deal with Russia without provoking Moscow. 

    BoJo said that London seeks to protect itself from cyberthreats and “all kinds of intimidation” felt by NATO members on the eastern borders. He then mentioned the “outrageous Belarus hijacking,” and said that NATO members will stand together in protest.

    He reiterated that “standing together against threat from east” is part of NATO 2030's vision.

    Commenting on the forced landing of the Ryanair flight in Minsk, Stoltenberg said member states plan to take further action against the Eastern European country.

    "I think the most important thing now is to make sure that those sanctions that are agreed are fully implemented. And I also know that other allies are looking to whether they can step up further," he said.  

    On 23 May, a Ryanair plane flying from Athens to Vilnius was forced into an emergency landing in Minsk following a bomb threat, which later turned out to be fake. Opposition blogger Roman Protasevich, who was among passengers, was detained during the stopover in the Belarusian capital.

    The UK has since summoned the Belarusian ambassador in London to complain about the incident. UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Monday that Britain is “actively considering and coordinating with our allies on further sanctions on those responsible for this outlandish conduct.” 

    ​Raab joined the teleconference of NATO foreign and defence ministers on Tuesday to discuss plans for NATO 2030. 

    “In a more competitive and unpredictable world, we need transatlantic unity; Europe and North America standing strong together in NATO; so the goal of our NATO 2030 initiative is to prepare our Alliance for the future,” Stoltenberg said during the conference.

    Protasevich, the founder of Telegram's "Nexta" channel – considered extremist by the Belarusian authorities – now faces up to 15 years in prison. 

    Commenting on the incident, the Kremlin spokesman said last week that the incident needed a thorough investigation rather than "emotionally-charged" conclusions and actions. 

    Tags:
    Jens Stoltenberg, Boris Johnson, NATO
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    44th US president Barack Obama (R), is seen in 1970 at age 9 with his step-father Lolo Soetoro (L), his sister Maya Soetoro and his mother Ann Dunham (C), in a family snapshot.
    How Famous Politicians Looked When They Were Kids
    Filibuster Death
    Filibuster Death
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse