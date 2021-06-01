Register
09:21 GMT01 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    People enjoy the hot weather at Brighton beach, in Brighton, Britain, May 31, 2021

    Johnson Urged to Delay Lifting of Lockdown Over New Virus Strain to Stop 'Mini COVID Volcanoes'

    © REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLS
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/01/1083048430_0:127:3070:1853_1200x675_80_0_0_a6ff15844350f56c82f6dbf26c7c7e28.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202106011083048000-johnson-urged-to-delay-lifting-of-lockdown-over-new-virus-strain-to-stop-mini-covid-volcanoes/

    Under the UK government’s road map out of lockdown, unveiled in February, all legal restrictions on social contact are to be removed from 21 June, with the final decision on easing the protocols installed to fight the coronavirus pandemic set to be taken on 14 June.

    Boris Johnson’s government has been advised by experts to wait for latest data on COVID-19 to be “scientifically considered” before taking a decision on whether to fully lift the national lockdown on 21 June, which has been dubbed “Freedom Day”.

    The UK has been described as having reached a “pivotal moment” in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic by the British Medical Association at a Tuesday briefing, cited by The Guardian.

    “We are at a pivotal moment in battling against the virus in the UK, and with the June 21 date signifying an end to all legal restrictions and allowing normal social mixing of people. Yet since the road map was announced, we have seen the emergence of a highly-transmissible new variant and significant escalation of cases - and in the last week a reversal of a downward trend into seeing increases in hospital admissions and deaths,” council chair Dr. Chaand Nagpaul was cited as saying.

    The medical scientific community called on the Prime Minister to recall his earlier pledge, made in February, when unveiling the roadmap to easing lockdown restrictions across the nation, to be guided by “data not dates”.

    Ministers have earlier said that no decision will be made until 14 June - a week before the restrictions are due to be lifted.

    As more than 39 million people in the UK have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine - almost 75 percent of the adult population, with close to 25 million having had a second jab, experts have urged ministers to speed up second doses as “critical” to controlling the spread of the coronavirus variant of concern first detected in India.

    Indian health workers wearing protective gear check people to find out if they have developed any COVID-19 symptoms
    © REUTERS / RUPAK DE CHOWDHURI
    Indian health workers wearing protective gear check people to find out if they have developed any COVID-19 symptoms

    The variant of SARS-CoV-2 that WHO said on Monday will now be referred to as the “Delta variant” of COVID-19 is continuing to spread across England, with cases emerging beyond “hotspot” areas.

    Known as B.1.617.2, it is believed to be both more transmissible than the variant first detected in Kent, and somewhat more resistant to vaccines, particularly after just one dose.

    The strain is believed to be driving a rise in COVID-19 cases in parts of the UK and potentially threatens to derail plans “freedom day”.

    “At the same time, we know the second vaccine doses are critical to controlling the spread of the new variant. A premature ending of all legal restrictions which then resulted in a surge of infections would undermine our health service's efforts to tackle the biggest level of backlog of care it has ever faced. It would also add further demands on staff who are exhausted, both mentally and physically,” stressed the British Medical Association council chair.

    Professor Ravi Gupta, a leading scientific adviser to the UK Government, echoed calls to delay the lifting of restrictions scheduled for 21 June by “a few weeks”, warning of the coronavirus's ability to adapt despite the widespread rollout of vaccines.

    A nurse prepares to administer the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy's Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020
    © AP Photo / Frank Augstein
    A nurse prepares to administer the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy's Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020

    Increased socialisation after last month's phase of restriction lifting, said the member of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag) appearing on ITV's Good Morning Britain, was anticipated to result in “quite a lot” of hospital admissions.

    As he underscored that it was still too early “to put the vaccine straight up against the virus”, Professor Gupta argued that a delay of a few weeks could have a significant impact on the nation’s battle against the pandemic.

    ‘COVID Hotspots’

    A warning has also been issued regarding “mini COVID volanoes” by Dr Lisa Spencer, of the University of Liverpool, speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

    “There are a few hotspots as we have been hearing on the news around the UK. These are areas where the variant first identified in India seem to be causing the majority of the infections spreading quickly. And these hospitals represent mini Covid volcanoes,” Spenser said.

    The respiratory physician added that unless these “volcanoes” were treated with due care, they could “explode and send a massive gas plume across much more of the UK.”

    Yet another person has died within 28 days of testing positive for COVID-19 as of Monday, according to the latest government figures. This brings the UK death toll total to 127,782.

    Data from the Office for National Statistics show that, as of 9 am on Monday, there had been a further 3,383 lab-confirmed cases in the UK. The 22,474 cases confirmed between 24 May - 30 May was 26.8 per cent higher than the previous seven days.

    Related:

    UK PM Johnson to Unveil Post-Lockdown Raft of Bills Honouring Election Pledges
    Cummings' Spill: 'We Are Absolutely F****d' Downing Street Said Before First UK COVID-19 Lockdown
    Half of UK Immunised Against COVID-19 — But no Early Exit From Lockdown
    Calls for Delay of Monday’s Lockdown Easing in UK as Government Presses On
    Indian COVID-19 Variant Could Scupper June 21 End Date for UK Lockdown
    Tags:
    Boris Johnson, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Cast member JoJo Hamner from the Sexxy After Dark by Jennifer Romas show receives the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club in Las Vegas, Nevada. The club partnered with the Southern Nevada Health District to offer vaccine shots to staff, entertainers, patrons, and the public. Those receiving their choice of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Johnson & Johnson shots received a gift package with an estimated value of USD 5,000, including free dances from a vaccinated entertainer, the club's platinum membership card, limousine service, and tickets to Sexxy After Dark by Jennifer Romas.
    From Strip Club to Sports Stadium: Most Unconventional COVID Vaccination Sites Across the Globe
    Filibuster Death
    Filibuster Death
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse