Register
07:20 GMT31 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - England v Wales - Twickenham Stadium, London, Britain - March 7, 2020

    Secret Johnson Wedding Hailed a ‘Triumph’ Over Enemies, as Newlyweds Delay Honeymoon For a Year

    © REUTERS / TOBY MELVILLE
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 23
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/1e/1083033937_0:0:3177:1787_1200x675_80_0_0_f94e1377e9ff8275069026d76a949731.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202105311083038549-secret-johnson-wedding-hailed-a-triumph-over-enemies-as-newlyweds-delay-honeymoon-for-a-year/

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tied the knot with his long-time partner and the mother of his one-year-old son, Carrie Symonds, in a secret ceremony at Westminster Cathedral on Saturday that only a select few were privy to.

    Newly married couple Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds have reportedly decided to delay their honeymoon 'by a year' to allow the UK Prime Minister to get back to tackling the daily challenges of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to The Telegraph.

    “The couple will celebrate their wedding with family and friends next summer,” a Downing Street spokesman was cited as saying.

    It is understood the newlyweds intend to go on a honeymoon at the same time.

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives at a polling station with his partner Carrie Symonds to cast his vote in local council elections in London, Thursday May 6, 2021
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives at a polling station with his partner Carrie Symonds to cast his vote in local council elections in London, Thursday May 6, 2021

    The secret, much-anticipated nuptials took place on Saturday at Westminster Cathedral, with no Tory MPs or cabinet ministers believed to have made it onto the hand-picked guest list – a fact that ostensibly left some in the Party ranks somewhat miffed.

    ​The date for the couple's hippie-vibe wedding had apparently been marked in the diary for months, with all chosen attendees sworn to secrecy.

    The guest list had been capped in conformity to the country’s COVID-19 lockdown rules, which currently allow no more than 30 people to attend weddings.

    Hippie Chic Vibe

    The 33-year-old Symonds, formerly the Tory head of communications and mother of Boris Johnson's one year-old son, wore a hippie-chic, floor-length, long-sleeved, white gown with embroidered tulle.

    The £2,870 wedding dress by designer Christos Costarellos had been hired by Symonds for just £45 from MyWardrobeHQ, as “something borrowed” for the nuptials. Boris Johnson, 56, who was taking his third walk down the aisle, wore a white shirt tucked into navy trousers and a Tory blue tie.

    Johnson’s brother Leo, co-presenter of Radio 4 series Future Proofing, was his best man at the ceremony, conducted by Father Daniel Humphreys, with his other siblings also in attendance.
    None of Boris Johnson's four grown-up children from his second marriage to Marina Wheeler are said to have turned up to witness their father re-marry.
    As to why twice-divorced Johnson was able to remarry in a Catholic church, the Diocese of Westminster confirmed that, as someone baptised in the faith, the PM’s previous marriages were not considered valid because they were not Catholic ceremonies.

    Johnson’s brother Leo, co-presenter of the Radio 4 series Future Proofing, was his best man at the ceremony, conducted by Father Daniel Humphreys, with his other siblings also in attendance.

    None of Boris Johnson's four grown-up children from his second marriage to Marina Wheeler are said to have turned up to witness their father re-marry.

    As to why twice-divorced Johnson was able to remarry in a Catholic church, the Diocese of Westminster confirmed that, as someone baptised in the faith, the PM’s previous marriages were not considered valid because they were not Catholic ceremonies.

    A small number of church officials were involved in preparations for the Catholic ceremony, which was officiated by Father Daniel Humphreys, it said.

    Although Mr Johnson, 56, has been married twice before, the Roman Catholic Church can allow divorcees to remarry if the previous marriages were outside the Roman Catholic Church.

    According to reports, guests described Symonds as looking “extremely happy”, while Johnson looked “very smart and dapper....he didn't take his eyes of her”.

    After the ceremony, guests are reported to have partied in the Downing Street garden, decked out for the occasion in folky style, with a lavish afternoon tea and a singalong around a pit fire with a folk-band called The Bow Fiddlies providing the tunes.

    The couple’s mothers were present for the party at Downing Street, while Carrie Symond’s father Matthew Symonds was conspicuously absent, with no information as to whether he was invited.

    The couple were expected to spend a “mini-moon” for the rest of the Bank Holiday weekend at Chequers, the Prime Minister's country retreat in Buckinghamshire.

    Carrie Symonds, who has taken her husband’s surname, shared a photo of the couple on Instagram, taken by photographer Rebecca Fulton, adding she was “very, very happy” and thanking her followers for their “very kind” wishes.

    ‘Triumph Over Enemies’

    Friends of the bride have applauded the nuptials as a “triumph” over adversaries, in a nod at former Downing Street aide Dominic Cummings, fired in November 2020, and his recent bombshell barrage of grievances.

    The disgruntled political strategist had been torching the Prime Minister and many of his ministers during a parliamentary session on Wednesday over the government’s alleged “mishandling” of the COVID-19 crisis.

    Speaking at an evidence session, Cummings insisted that if Johnson had not been distracted by his “crackers” fiancée, Carrie Symonds, he might have been quicker in mobilising his coronavirus response.

    In this Monday, March 9, 2020 file photo Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds arrive to attend the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London. Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds have announced she gave birth to a healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning” Wednesday April 29, 2020, and that both mother and baby are doing well
    © AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
    In this Monday, March 9, 2020 file photo Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds arrive to attend the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London. Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds have announced she gave birth to a "healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning” Wednesday April 29, 2020, and that both mother and baby are doing well

    The PM’s former chief advisor, who had reportedly clashed with Symonds during their shared stint in Downing Street, last week accused her of allegedly “completely unethical and clearly illegal” moves to land her friends jobs at No10, while seeking to oust him.

    “I've got huge admiration for Carrie… She's been living through a horrendous time - she's had to put up with accusations and smears, and she has come through it all with such dignity. It's a triumph for the way she's handled it,” a friend was cited by The Times as saying.

    London's Mayor Boris Johnson, right, and his wife Marina Wheeler wait for the start of the Opening Ceremony at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 27, 2012, in London
    © AP Photo / Jae C. Hong
    London's Mayor Boris Johnson, right, and his wife Marina Wheeler wait for the start of the Opening Ceremony at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 27, 2012, in London

    Boris Johnson is the first premier to marry in office in 199 years. The couple announced their engagement, as well as the news that they were expecting their first child,last February, with Wilfred was born two months later.

    Johnson finalised his divorce from second wife Marina Wheeler last year, having divorced Allegra Mostyn-Owen in 1993.

    Related:

    UK PM Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds Plan to Go Camping in Scotland Due to Pandemic – Reports
    ‘Psychodrama’ Over Carrie Symonds’ Leverage Reportedly Sees UK Officials Used as ‘Collateral Damage’
    Third Time's a Charm? BoJo to Reportedly Say ‘I Do’ to Fiancee Carrie Symonds Next Summer
    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Marries Carrie Symonds in Secret Ceremony - Photo
    Old Flames: Boris Johnson's Turbulent Love Life as He Ties the Knot for the Third Time
    Tags:
    Dominic Cummings, Carrie Symonds, Boris Johnson
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Cast member JoJo Hamner from the Sexxy After Dark by Jennifer Romas show receives the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club in Las Vegas, Nevada. The club partnered with the Southern Nevada Health District to offer vaccine shots to staff, entertainers, patrons, and the public. Those receiving their choice of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Johnson & Johnson shots received a gift package with an estimated value of USD 5,000, including free dances from a vaccinated entertainer, the club's platinum membership card, limousine service, and tickets to Sexxy After Dark by Jennifer Romas.
    From Strip Club to Sports Stadium: Most Unconventional COVID Vaccination Sites Across the Globe
    Filibuster Death
    Filibuster Death
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse