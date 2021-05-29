UK Prime Minister Johnson Marries Fiancee in Secret Ceremony, Reports Say

The wedding was previously expected to take place on July 30, 2022.
According to the outlet, the ceremony was held in Westminster Cathedral and was attended by only 30 guests, including the couple’s son, Wilfred, born on April 29, 2020. The bride and groom walked down the aisle to classical music and kissed after the vows were read.
According to eyewitnesses, the cathedral was closed during the ceremony, which lasted half an hour.
"They looked besotted," the newspaper quoted one of the employees of the cathedral as saying.
The marriage is the third for the prime minister and the first for Carrie Symonds.
