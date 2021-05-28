Register
15:16 GMT28 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Cummings Has Proof Johnson Thought Hancock 'Misled' Over Care Home Testing, ITV Claims

    © REUTERS / JOHN SIBLEY
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/1c/1083019007_0:0:3070:1727_1200x675_80_0_0_32abd58b8f034a65f75c7f97660b9707.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202105281083018828-cummings-has-proof-johnson-thought-hancock-misled-over-care-home-testing-itv-claims/

    The claims by a "source" to Robert Peston are a far cry from Dominic Cummings testimony to a parliamentary committee this week, when he claimed Matt Hancock had lied to his face about COVID-19 testing and should have been sacked on at least 15 occasions.

    Former Downing Street SPAD Dominic Cummings has documentary proof the PM "feared" Health Secretary Matt Hancock "misled" him over care home COVID-19 testing, ITV has claimed.

    ITV Political Editor Robert Peston claimed on Friday that Cummings, who was sacked as Prime Minister Boris Johnson's special adviser in November, has documents showing Hancock was called in for an alleged meeting on 4 May 2020.

    "I understand Cummings has documentary evidence that as late as May last year he and the PM feared they had been misled by Hancock about how he would protect the elderly in care homes, and that he was guilty of negligence", Peston wrote.

    Peston quoted a "source" who had claimed there was "a fear in Downing Street that Mr Hancock's 'negligence' had 'killed people in care homes'".

    The Health Department said it "did not recognise" the claim, adding that Hancock "had many meetings with the PM across a range of issues".

    Hancock himself said at a Downing Street press briefing on Thursday evening that it "wasn't possible" to test every patient before capacity had been built up — which proved problematic in the first months of the outbreak.

    "My recollection of events is that I committed to delivering that testing for people going from hospital into care homes when we could do it", Hancock insisted.

    A police officer stands guard outside the door of 10 Downing Street in London, Friday, June 7, 2019
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    'Clearout of Anyone Linked With Dom': Cummings' Ally Ben Warner Reportedly Leaving UK Government
    Peston's claims are a far cry from Cummings' comments to the Parliamentary Science and Technology Committee on Wednesday, when he accused Hancock of lying repeatedly and causing unnecessary deaths during the coronavirus outbreak — and claimed there were 15 or 20 occasions when the health secretary should have been sacked. 

    But new data shows transmission from hospitals to care homes was very limited.

    A report by Public Health England on Thursday found that only 97 care-home outbreaks — 1.6 percent of the total — were "seeded" by hospital discharges, resulting in 806 infections and 286 deaths.

    The UK has seen almost 4.5 million confirmed cases of the deadly virus since the first in January 2020, with nearly 128,000 deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

    Related:

    Witch-Hunts are ‘Our Job’, Declares Mirror Political Editor in Reply to Cummings
    UK PM Denies Cummings' Claims Thousands of People Died Due to His Inaction During COVID Crisis
    Cummings' Exposé: BoJo Can Get Away With Lot of Things That Most Other Politicians Can't, Prof Says
    Tags:
    Downing Street, Boris Johnson, ITV, Dominic Cummings, Matt Hancock, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Cast member JoJo Hamner from the Sexxy After Dark by Jennifer Romas show receives the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club in Las Vegas, Nevada. The club partnered with the Southern Nevada Health District to offer vaccine shots to staff, entertainers, patrons, and the public. Those receiving their choice of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Johnson & Johnson shots received a gift package with an estimated value of USD 5,000, including free dances from a vaccinated entertainer, the club's platinum membership card, limousine service, and tickets to Sexxy After Dark by Jennifer Romas.
    From Strip Club to Sports Stadium: Most Unconventional COVID Vaccination Sites Across the Globe
    Blast From The Past
    Blast From The Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse