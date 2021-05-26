Register
17:34 GMT26 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Health Secretary Matt Hancock, left, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson visit Bassetlaw District General Hospital, during their General Election campaign in Worksop, Nottinghamshire, England on Friday, 22 November 2019.

    Winners and Losers of Downing Street According to Dominic Cummings' Moment of Truth

    © AP Photo / Christopher Furlong
    UK
    Get short URL
    120
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/1a/1083002206_0:0:2918:1642_1200x675_80_0_0_69de38ffb02a502b70a6f40d3e47d3c3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202105261083002236-winners-and-losers-of-downing-street-according-to-dominic-cummings-moment-of-truth/

    Downing Street quickly grew weary of the questioning session former top aide Dominic Cummings was facing - and with good reason. Cummings torched the Prime Minister Boris Johnson and many of his ministers and advisers, including himself.

    A list of winners and losers emerged after a lengthy parliamentary session on Wednesday that featured former top Downing Street aide, Dominic Cummings, spilling details about the government’s handling – or, according to the adviser, mishandling - of the COVID-19 crisis.

    The biggest loser, crushed by Cummings’ claims, was the Prime Minister himself, Boris Johnson, who used to confide in Cummings since he appointed him as No 10 senior adviser in July 2019.

    Cummings called Boris Johnson incompetent and claimed it was “crackers” for him to be in the leadership position in the first place. He said thousands of people would do a better job leading the nation out of the pandemic than Johnson and he criticised the Prime Minister’s views on border closures, national lockdown and general management of the coronavirus crisis.

    "It was completely crazy that I should have been in such a senior position,'' he said. "It's just completely crackers that someone like me should have been in there, just the same as it's crackers that Boris Johnson was in there.''
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at Jacksons Wharf Marina in Hartlepool following local elections, Britain, May 7, 2021
    © REUTERS / LEE SMITH
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at Jacksons Wharf Marina in Hartlepool following local elections, Britain, May 7, 2021

    Addressing Members of Parliament on the Commons Health and Social Care and Science and Technology Committee, Cummings said that he had heard the PM say "let the bodies pile high" when discussing whether the government should lock down Britain again late last year.

    Cummings criticised himself and said that he had been “not smart” a number of times during the session, adding that many people would have done his job better than he had.

    ​Another “loser” was Health Secretary Matt Hancock, whom Cummings accused a number of times of lying to everyone and suggesting repeatedly that he should have been sacked. 

    Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock gives an update on the COVID-19 pandemic
    © REUTERS / POOL
    Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock gives an update on the COVID-19 pandemic

    Cummings likened the Cabinet's and Whitehall's work to that of "lions led by donkeys" and criticised the UK political system for inefficiency and lack of choice for the voters, as he claimed that ministers have only nominal power and can't be held responsible because of system failures. 

    UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak was out of the firing line, and Cummings praised him for his management of the pandemic's economic impact. 

    The government's chief scientific advisers, Sir Patrick Vallance and Professor Chris Whitty, also emerged unscathed from the questioning session.

    Britain's Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Britain's Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance give an update at a news conference on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in London, Britain March 29, 2021.
    © REUTERS / POOL
    Britain's Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Britain's Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance give an update at a news conference on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in London, Britain March 29, 2021.

    Cummings said that Matt Hancock used them "as shields for himself" so that if things went wrong, he could blame them and say it wasn't his fault.

    Johnson defended the government's response to the pandemic in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

    "We have at every stage tried to minimise loss of life, to save lives, to protect the [health service] and we have followed the best scientific advice that we can,'' Johnson said to UK MPs.
    Tags:
    Matt Hancock, Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An aerial shot over the Eye of the Sahara, also known as the Richat Structure, which is located in western Africa.
    Earth or Mars? Check Out the Eye of the Sahara From the ISS
    Blast From The Past
    Blast From The Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse