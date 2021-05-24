BBC to Review Editorial Policies in the Wake of Princess Diana Interview Revelations

The BBC will conduct a full review into the corporation's editorial policies in the wake of the revelations surrounding Martin Bashir’s 1995 interview with Diana, Princess of Wales.
Lord Dyson's report found the BBC and its then Director General Tony Hall had covered up "deceitful behaviour" journalist Martin Bashir had used to secure the interview.
In order to obtain an interview with the royal, he showed fake bank statements to Diana’s brother Charles Spencer.
The BBC board apologised once again to the Royal Family.
NEW: BBC to review editorial guidelines after the Dyson report into #Panorama’s Princess Diana interview. BBC Board just issued a statement. pic.twitter.com/HSJiifphAd— Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) May 24, 2021
In a statement on Monday, 24 May, the board of the BBC said: "We accepted Lord Dyson's findings in full and reiterate the apology we have offered to all those affected by the failings identified.
"We recognise the impact that the events it describes has had on so many people, not least those whose lives were personally affected by what happened. We also acknowledge that audiences had a right to expect better from the BBC," it added.
Tony Hall, who was criticised for overseeing a “woefully ineffective” internal investigation into how Martin Bashir secured the interview, resigned at the weekend as chairman of the National Gallery.
