UK to Unveil New 'Digital Border' Strategy to Better Track Migration, Home Secretary Says

"What I am unveiling and proposing tomorrow is a new legal migration and borders strategy, which sets the framework for the future, which is based upon the digitalization of our borders but also the simplification of our immigration laws," Patel told Sky News on Sunday.
The reform's primary goal, however, is to make the UK immigration system safer for citizens, as there happen to be many criminals among the people who have the right to enter the UK without a visa or formal immigration status, according to the official.
"Our new fully digital border will provide the ability to count people in and out of the country, giving us control over who comes to the UK," she said.
The strategy appears to include a range of reforms that will apply to various aspects of UK migration, including asylum procedures and human smugglers. The reforms are expected to be implemented by the end of 2025.
