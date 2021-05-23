Israeli Flags Burned, Cars Smashed After Pro-Palestinian Protesters Take to the Streets in London

On Thursday, Israel and the Hamas movement agreed to an Egypt-brokered ceasefire, after 11 days of rocket attacks and airstrikes that left 243 Palestinians and 12 Israelis dead.

Several thousand people marched in a rally in central London in support of Palestinians on Saturday, which marched towards Westminster and the buildings of the British government through Hyde Park.

The protesters, however, faced criticism for holding signs referring to Adolf Hitler, burning Israeli flags, and smashing some cars in the process.

Several posters reading 'Stop doing what Hitler did to you', 'Israel, the new Nazi state' or 'Holocaust Part 2' were seen during the protests.

The protestors also burned Israeli flags outside the country’s embassy in London and smashed cars, the Daily Mail reported.

A video of the protestors smashing a TVR sportscar with a traffic cone before the police rushed to disperse the crowd, is circulating the social media.

London in 2021 is not a safe place to be.



Sadiq Khan and the Met police need to get a grip quickly. pic.twitter.com/IQYt6GWGaI — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) May 22, 2021

The conflict between Gaza-based Hamas militants and Israel escalated on 10 May after several days of violent clashes between the Arab population and Israeli police in East Jerusalem over the forced eviction of Palestinian families. As a result, thousands of rockets were fired at Israel by Hamas and the IDF launched deadly airstrikes on the Strip before an Egypt-brokered ceasefire was struck on Thursday night.

The hostilities, which lasted 11 days, left 243 people in the Gaza Strip dead, including 66 children, as well as 12 people in Israel.