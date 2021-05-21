UK Government Mulling Reform of BBC Over Ill-Fated Diana Interview

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has been accused by a Tory politician of following their "own agenda which gets in the way of reflecting events and opinions in a great democracy they need to serve better".

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he is "obviously concerned by the findings of Lord Dyson's report" that found Princess Diana was deceived by a BBC employee in 1995.

"I can only imagine the feelings of the, the Royal Family and I hope very much that the BBC will be taking every possible step to make sure that nothing like this ever happens again", the PM said.

An inquiry by senior judge Lord Dyson revealed that the BBC's Martin Bashir used deceit and fake bank statements to secure an interview with the Princess of Wales.

The BBC was also found to have been "woefully ineffective" in investigating Bashir's actions.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden indicated on Thursday there was a possibility of governance reforms at the BBC, coupled with a mid-term Charter review.

I welcome the fact that the new leadership launched this independent inquiry and expect them to ensure that this can never happen again. (2/2)https://t.co/iya7QRFJCg — Oliver Dowden (@OliverDowden) May 20, 2021

​The BBC Charter sets outs the public purposes of the BBC, guarantees its independence, and outlines the duties of the Trust and the Executive Board.

It is subject to renewals, with the most recent edition taking effect on 1 January 2017 and set to last until 31 December 2027.

Calls to reform the national broadcaster also came from Tory MP John Redwood.

"Time for a general review of BBC standards and impartiality. They have their own agenda which gets in the way of reflecting events and opinions in a great democracy they need to serve better", he said.

The government intending to reflect on Lord Dyson's report would potentially seek to prevent lack of transparency, such as that displayed by the BBC.

"While today's BBC has significantly better processes and procedures, those that existed at the time should have prevented the interview being secured in this way. The BBC should have made greater effort to get to the bottom of what happened at the time and been more transparent about what it knew. While the BBC cannot turn back the clock after a quarter of a century, we can make a full and unconditional apology. The BBC offers that today", BBC Director-General Tim Davie said in a statement.

The 1995 "Panorama" interview with Princess Diana received a number of awards at the time. It showed the royal talking about her marriage to the heir to the British throne, Prince Charles, as well as admitting to adultery.

According to Princess Diana's son, the Duke of Cambridge, it brings him "indescribable sadness to know that the BBC's failures contributed significantly to her fear, paranoia, and isolation that I remember from those final years with her".