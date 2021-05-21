British Scientists Examine Links Between Covid-19 Infection and Stillbirth, Preterm Birth Rates

The study, funded by the National Maternity and Perinatal Audit, said that among 342,080 births, the researchers found that a positive SARS-CoV-2 test at the time of birth is associated with increased rates of stillbirth, preterm birth, and other adverse maternal and perinatal outcomes.
Pregnant women should be considered a priority for vaccination, the paper advised.
“Women with SARS-CoV-2 infection were also more likely 231 to have preeclampsia and to give birth by emergency Cesarean delivery. Both women and 232 their neonates were more likely to have prolonged hospital stay of three days or more, and 233 mothers were more likely to be readmitted to hospital in the postnatal period,” the paper said.
#NMPA2017 @LiverpoolWomens @lou_robertson5 @CullenKl @capnjughead Interesting findings at the launch of the National Maternity and Perinatal Audit. X #improvingsafety #Maternity #saferbirths pic.twitter.com/X7gAEyyHRi— Quality & Safety Matron for Maternity. (@MWFetalHeart) November 9, 2017
The researchers also suggested that the findings of the paper may impact the risk-benefit analysis of Covid-19 vaccination for women earlier in pregnancy. While currently there is no sufficient data on the safety of the vaccine in pregnancy, due to the exclusion of pregnant women from trials, some are already underway.
“In the USA and Israel, where vaccination has been recommended to those at higher risk, initial data provide a positive signal of safety and efficacy in pregnant women. Further evidence of a link between SARS-CoV-2 infection Journal Pre-proof and an increased risk of fetal death may motivate prioritization of, and encourage pregnant women to access, vaccination,” the study said.
Earlier this month, the UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) professor Wei Shen Lim rejected the idea that vaccines, other than Pfizer and Moderna, are harmful and should not be given to pregnant women.
