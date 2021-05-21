Good News for Pubs as PM Johnson Says 1m Distance Rule Could be Dropped on June 21

Government sources have speculated that the scheduled June 21 date for the end of the pandemic lockdown could be postponed due to the arrival of the more-infectious 'Indian variant' of coronavirus.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has given hope for business as usual at pubs with plans to scrap the one-metre COVID-19 social distancing rule by June 21.

Conservative MPs said the PM gave an optimistic outlook for the looming end of lockdown rules at a Wednesday night's weekly meeting of the 1922 Committee grouping of all Tory backbenchers.

Lifting the last restrictions on indoor drinking and dining was the "single biggest difference" the government could make to the hospitality sector, Johnson said, adding: "We are hopeful we can do that at the end of the road map".

But the leader cautioned that the move to allow crowded pubs once again would depend on coronavirus infection and death rate figures "continuing in the right direction" — amid official warnings over the more-infectious 'Indian variant'.

"He seemed very upbeat about removing the one-metre-plus rule next month," one MP told the Times. "He told us he fully realises that it is the biggest difference the government can make to letting pubs serve customers in reasonably normal conditions and that means getting rid of any capacity restrictions."

"Given pubs are financially unviable under the current restrictions they face, being able to reopen without any restrictions at all from June 21 is going to be vital to their survival," British Beer & Pub Association CEO Emma McClarkin said.

Industry figures welcomed the reports of Johnson's comments.

Office for National Statistics data published this week astonishingly showed that the mortality rate in England was at its lowest for 20 years despite the ongoing pandemic.

COVID-19 is now only the ninth-greatest cause of death in the country, as UK-wide daily death rates from the virus have dropped to single figures from a peak of over 1,800 in late January. That fall has been has been credited to the country's rapid immunisation programme, with some 70 per cent of UK adults having at least one dose and four in ten their booster at the close of play on Wednesday.

Under the government's "cautious but irreversible" four-stage unlocking plan, pubs, cafés and restaurants were allowed to serve customers outdoors from April 12 and indoors from May 17. Nightclubs and indoor music venues can reopen in stage four, currently scheduled for June 21.

​Just over 127,500 deaths in the UK have been attributed to COVID-19 since the first case was recorded in January 2020, with 4.4 million infections recorded.