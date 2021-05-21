Register
07:22 GMT21 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE - In this March 5, 2020, file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the annual Endeavour Fund Awards in London

    Prince Harry Accuses Royals of 'Total Silence, Neglect' Towards His and Meghan's Mental Struggles

    © AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    214
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/15/1082954437_0:26:2879:1646_1200x675_80_0_0_2c78d5a47c0516c8eb7faa8a0c11d052.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202105211082954375-prince-harry-accuses-royals-of-total-silence-neglect-towards-his-and-meghans-mental-struggles/

    The new revelations by the Duke of Sussex come shortly after an independent inquiry found that BBC journalist Martin Bashir used "deceitful behaviour" in a bid to secure a scandalous interview with Princess Diana in 1995.

    In a new documentary series released on Monday, Prince Harry claimed that he and his wife Meghan Markle were "followed, photographed, chased and harassed" just days after their relationship became public.

    The grandson of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II collaborated with renowned talk show host Oprah Winfrey for the Apple TV+ series entitled “The Me You Can’t See”, devoted to issues of mental health.

    In this Tuesday, July 10, 2018 file photo Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, and Meghan the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry watch a flypast of Royal Air Force aircraft pass over Buckingham Palace in London.
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    In this Tuesday, July 10, 2018 file photo Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, and Meghan the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry watch a flypast of Royal Air Force aircraft pass over Buckingham Palace in London.

    Speaking to Winfrey, the Duke of Sussex accused the Royal Family of giving him little support as he and Meghan were attacked on social media and in a number of newspapers, something that led to him to go through a drinking and drug phase in his 30s.

    “I felt completely helpless. I thought my family would help - but every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, just got met with total silence or total neglect. We spent four years trying to make it work. We did everything that we possibly could to stay there and carry on doing the role and doing the job”, he asserted.

    Harry spoke mere hours after the publication of an independent inquiry that found that BBC journalist Martin Bashir had used falsified documents to obtain an explosive 1995 interview with Princess Diana, the mother of Harry and his elder brother William, in which the Princess of Wales detailed her troubled marriage to Prince Charles.

    Duke of Sussex Reveals Why He Dislikes ‘Clicking of Cameras’

    The Duke of Sussex touched upon the topic during his sit-down with Oprah, arguing that his family did not speak about the death of his mother and apparently expected him to tackle press attention and mental troubles.

    “My father used to say to me when I was younger, he used to say to both William and I, 'Well it was like that for me so it's going to be like that for you'. That doesn't make sense. Just because you suffered doesn't mean that your kids have to suffer, in fact quite the opposite - if you suffered, do everything you can to make sure that whatever negative experiences you had, that you can make it right for your kids”, the 36-year-old pointed out.

    He admitted in this regard that “the clicking” and “the flashing” of cameras “makes his blood boil”, and it also makes him angry and takes him back to what happened to his mother and his experience as a kid.

    Sputnik Screenshot
    Diana, Princess of Wales in the 20 November 1995 interview for the BBC's "Panorama"

    Describing Princess Diana’s funeral, Harry said that it was like he was outside of his body and “just walking along doing what was expected of me - showing one-tenth of the emotion that everybody else was showing”.

    “I was so angry with what happened to her, and the fact that there was no justice at all. Nothing came from that. The same people that chased her into the tunnel photographed her dying on the backseat of that car”, the duke added.

    Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris in 1997 as her driver unsuccessfully tried to speed away from paparazzi photographers following the vehicle.

    Prince Harry Reveals He Went Through Therapy

    In the Friday interview, Harry also detailed his experience with therapy, insisting that it has "equipped” him “to be able to take on anything" and especially helped him cope with the death of his mother when he was 12.

    “I'm now more comfortable in my own skin. I don’t get panic attacks. I've learned more about myself in the past four years than in the 32 years before it”, he underscored.

    The duke also said that being with Meghan helped him realise the importance of mental health, adding, “I knew that if I didn't do the therapy and fix myself that I was going to lose this woman who I could see spending the rest of my life with”.

    (FILES) In this file photo Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive for the unveiling of a plaque dedicating 20 hectares of native bush to the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy project at The North Shore Riding Club in Auckland on October 30, 2018
    © AFP 2021 / STR
    (FILES) In this file photo Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive for the unveiling of a plaque dedicating 20 hectares of native bush to the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy project at The North Shore Riding Club in Auckland on October 30, 2018

    Both Harry and his wife revealed their mental struggles in the CBS interview in March 2021, with Meghan asserting that she had suicidal thoughts in 2019.

    During the Friday sit-down, the grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, in turn, argued that his family tried to prevent him and Meghan from going to the US when she claimed she was suicidal. In January 2020, the couple announced that they would quit frontline royal duties, then relocating to California

    According to Harry, his family's inability to help Meghan was “one of the main reasons for leaving”.

    “Eventually when I made that decision for my family, I was still told, ‘You can’t do this’. And it’s like, ‘Well how bad does it have to get until I am allowed to do this?’ She [Markle] was going to end her life. It shouldn’t have to get to that”, Harry said.

    Britain’s Prince Harry gestures next to his wife Meghan as they ride a horse-drawn carriage after their wedding ceremony at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018.
    © REUTERS / Damir Sagolj
    Meghan and Harry's 'Epic Love Story Won't Have Happy Ending', TV Presenter Warns
    The duke added that the run-up to the couple's CBS interview with Oprah had taken its toll due to “the combined effort of ‘the firm’ and the media to smear” Meghan.

    “I was woken up in the middle of the night to her crying in her pillow because she doesn't want to wake me up because I'm carrying too much. That's heartbreaking. I held her. We talked. She cried, she cried, she cried”, he said, adding that he has no regrets about moving to the US.

    ‘History Repeating Itself’, Harry Says as He Pays Tribute to His Mother

    The duke also argued that the way his spouse was feeling reminded him of Princess Diana’s final days.

    “History was repeating itself. My mother was chased to her death while she was in a relationship with someone who wasn’t white. And now look what’s happened. It’s incredibly triggering to potentially lose another woman in my life. Like, the list is growing. And it all comes back to the same people, the same business model, the same industry”, Harry noted.

    He added that “there was a lot of learning right at the beginning” of his relationship with Meghan, who “was shocked to be coming backstage of the institution - of the British Royal Family”.

    Related:

    Prince Harry 'Wanted to Rock the Boat' With Scandalous Oprah 'Tell-All', Royal Writer Claims
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Urged to Keep Their 'Chickens Safe' as Giant Bear Gets Murderous
    Prince Charles May Never Forgive Harry for Oprah Interview and Queen is Unhappy About it, Media Says
    Tags:
    inquiry, social media, Princess Diana, interview, Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    D for Denim: How Jeans Have Become The World's Most Popular Leggings
    D for Denim: How Jeans Have Become The World's Most Popular Leggings
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse