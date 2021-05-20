BBC Apologises After Probe Finds Martin Bashir 'Deceived' Princess Diana to Land Bombshell Interview

A report into the 1995 BBC interview with Princess Diana has revealed that journalist Martin Bashir acted inappropriately and violated the outlet’s guidelines. The report says that the BBC "fell short of high standards of integrity and transparency which are its hallmark". The outlet’s current Director-General Tim Davie said the broadcaster would make a full and unconditional apology over the interview.
The report concluded that journalist Martin Bashir was guilty of deceitful behaviour. In order to obtain an interview with the royal, he showed fake bank statements to Diana’s brother Charles Spencer. Although the inquiry states that the Princes of Wales was keen on the idea of doing an interview with the BBC, the broadcaster’s director emphasised "the process for securing the interview fell far short of what audiences have a right to expect".
"While today's BBC has significantly better processes and procedures, those that existed at the time should have prevented the interview being secured in this way.We are very sorry for this", said Tim Davie.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)