Royal Baby Boom: Queen's Great-Grandchild Number 12 on the Way

Princess Beatrice and her husband, Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who got married in 2020, will be welcoming a baby in autumn this year.
Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year.— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 19, 2021
The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news.
📸 The couple on their wedding day in July 2020. pic.twitter.com/oCHZLBa8oT
Hundreds rushed to comment on the announcement via social media platforms, with many welcoming the news of another royal baby.
If they change the inheritance gender rules the baby will be duke or duchess of York....— HolaMochti (@MoctezumaElLoco) May 19, 2021
Lovely news from @RoyalFamily . Princess Beatrice and her husband are expecting a baby. pic.twitter.com/F7p8PGRk0x— Victoria Murphy (@byQueenVic) May 19, 2021
Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting a baby this autumn ❤️ A huge congrats ☺️✨ pic.twitter.com/OdjPjRA6Cb— PrettyLittleThing (@OfficialPLT) May 19, 2021
Princess Beatrice’s pregnancy is yet another addition to the ongoing baby boom in the British royal family. Beatrice’s sister, Princess Eugenie, gave birth to her son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank earlier this year.
The Duchess of Sussex is also expecting a baby with a due date set for this summer. Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry announced they were expecting a girl during an interview with the US host Oprah Winfrey in March 2021.
The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex had their firstborn only two years ago, adding to the long list of the Queen’s great-great children.
Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 2nd birthday today. 🎈— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 6, 2021
📸 Dominic Lipinski / PA Images pic.twitter.com/dLssyrVSor
The Queen has ten great-grandchildren – Savannah Phillips, Isla Phillips, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Mia Tindall, Lena Tindall, Lucas Tindall, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and August Brooksbank.
