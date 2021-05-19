Queen Reportedly 'Devastated' After Death of Puppy, Gifted to Her During Prince Philip's Illness

Prince Andrew was said to have presented his mother with two dorgi pups, crosses between a dachshund and a Welsh corgi, in February to cheer her up in the difficult time. One of them was named Fergus in honour of Fergus Bowes-Lyon, the Queen's uncle, who died in World War I. The other, Muick, was named after the lake in Scotland.
Queen is left 'devastated' after five-week old Dorgi puppy dies https://t.co/kvAOR8Ngfr pic.twitter.com/vcew5EngVL— Bowman's Premium (@BowmansPremium) May 19, 2021
In December, the monarch's dorgi Vulcan died, leaving the Queen with one remaining pet dog, Candy. A few years ago she decided not to have new dogs, being afraid that pets will be left without her.
